Griffins Rally to Defeat Colorado Eagles 3-2
October 13, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Thanks to two third-period goals by Taro Hirose and 40 saves from Michael Hutchinson, the Grand Rapids Griffins rallied to defeat the Colorado Eagles 3-2 on Friday before a boisterous crowd of more than 10,000 fans at Van Andel Arena, giving Dan Watson the victory in his first game as the Griffins' head coach.
Grand Rapids prevailed in its inaugural meeting with Colorado to make Watson the first Griffins head coach since Mike Stothers in 2007 to win his debut.
Despite being outshot 13-2 to begin the first period, the Griffins struck first when Austin Czarnik scored from below the left circle at 13:18. Simon Edvinsson had the second assist on Czarnik's goal, putting the defenseman at 50 helpers for his pro career. Roughly three minutes later, Peter Holland popped a shot from the bottom of the right circle over Hutchinson's left shoulder to tie the game at 16:30. Grand Rapids finished the first period being outshot 18-4.
An interference penalty against Grand Rapids midway through the second gave Colorado a power play, and Jack Ahcan put a shot past Hutchinson's blocker from the doorstep for a 2-1 lead at the 11:07 mark.
To begin the third period, Hirose took a pass from Albert Johansson at the Colorado blue line, skated in alone on Trent Miner and scored five-hole to tie the game at 2-2 just seven seconds in. Czarnik also earned an assist for the 200th of his pro career. Hirose's game-winner came with 8:25 remaining, when he scored off a rebound from the bottom of the right circle for his second goal of the frame.
In the waning minutes, with Miner pulled for an extra Colorado attacker, Hutchinson made a miraculous diving save to rob Brad Hunt with 1:37 remaining and preserve Grand Rapids' lead, and the Griffins held on to vanquish their Mile High foe.
Grand Rapids will host a rematch against the Eagles at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Game notes:
Grand Rapids debuted Watson's all-new assistant coaching staff, consisting of Steph Julien, former Griffins captain Brian Lashoff, and goaltending coach Roope Koistinen.
The Griffins won their home opener for the sixth time in eight years.
Box Score:
Colorado 1 1 0 - 2
Grand Rapids 1 0 2 - 3
1st Period-1, Grand Rapids, Czarnik 1 (Hirose, Edvinsson), 13:18. 2, Colorado, Holland 1 (Ivan), 16:30. Penalties-No Penalties
2nd Period-3, Colorado, Ahcan 1 (Olausson, Hunt), 11:07 (PP). Penalties-served by Hanas Gr (bench minor - too many men), 2:21; L'Esperance Gr (interference), 10:42; Shine Gr (cross-checking), 15:07; Olausson Col (roughing), 18:47; Edvinsson Gr (roughing), 18:47.
3rd Period-4, Grand Rapids, Hirose 1 (Johansson, Czarnik), 0:07. 5, Grand Rapids, Hirose 2 (Berggren, Soderblom), 11:35 (PP). Penalties-Kero Col (tripping), 6:22; Olausson Col (high-sticking), 10:32; Kasper Gr (interference), 13:20.
Shots on Goal-Colorado 18-14-10-42. Grand Rapids 4-9-12-25.
Power Play Opportunities-Colorado 1 / 4; Grand Rapids 1 / 2.
Goalies-Colorado, Miner 0-1-0 (25 shots-22 saves). Grand Rapids, Hutchinson 1-0-0 (42 shots-40 saves).
A-10,143
Three Stars
1. GR Hirose (two goals, assist); 2. GR Hutchinson (W, 40 saves); 3. GR Czarnik (goal, assist)
Record / Next Game
Grand Rapids: 1-0-0-0 (2 pts.) / Sat., Oct. 14 vs Colorado 7 p.m.
Colorado: 0-1-0-0 (0 pts.) / Sat., Oct. 14 at Grand Rapids 5 p.m MDT
Images from this story
|
Grand Rapids Griffins celebrate win
(Mark Newman/Griffins)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 13, 2023
- Griffins Rally to Defeat Colorado Eagles 3-2 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Amerks Open Season with Overtime Loss to Islanders - Rochester Americans
- Nikita Chibrikov Scores First AHL Goal in Loss - Manitoba Moose
- Iowa Falls 4-2 to Henderson in Season Opener at Wells Fargo Arena - Iowa Wild
- Roadrunners Win Opener 3-2 Over Texas - Tucson Roadrunners
- Silver Knights Triumph Over Iowa Wild, 4-2, In First Game Of Season - Henderson Silver Knights
- Islanders Edge Americans, 4-3, in Overtime - Bridgeport Islanders
- Texas Drops Season Opener to Tucson in Cedar Park - Texas Stars
- Bussi's 40 Save Effort Not Enough as P-Bruins Fall to Wolf Pack in Shootout - Providence Bruins
- Comets Secure Point in Overtime Thriller - Utica Comets
- Othmann Strikes Twice as Wolf Pack Beat Bruins 3-2 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bains Has Career Night as Abbotsford Defeat Laval 7-4 - Abbotsford Canucks
- Penguins Triumph In Season Opener Against Checkers - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Checkers Drop Season Opener to Penguins - Charlotte Checkers
- Crunch Defeat Comets, 4-3, in Overtime - Syracuse Crunch
- Toronto Marlies Open Season With Game Against Rochester Americans - Toronto Marlies
- Wranglers Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster - Calgary Wranglers
- Grand Rapids Rallies to Defeat Eagles 3-2 in Season Opener - Colorado Eagles
- Iowa Wild Announces Mitchell Tenpenny Postgame Concert - Iowa Wild
- Reign Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster - Ontario Reign
- Thunderbirds Reveal 2023-24 Season Opening Roster - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Morning Skate Report: October 13, 2023 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Hershey Bears Announce Launch of Bear Claw Pale Lager - Hershey Bears
- Wolves Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster - Chicago Wolves
- Opening Night Sold Out - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Bridgeport Islanders Begin 23rd AHL Season Tonight in Rochester - Bridgeport Islanders
- Silver Knights Announce Opening Night Roster - Henderson Silver Knights
- Moose Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster - Manitoba Moose
- Game #1: Tucson Roadrunners at Texas Stars - Tucson Roadrunners
- Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman David Jiricek from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Monsters Announce Team Captains for 2023-24 Season - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolf Pack Begin 2023-24 Season in Providence - Hartford Wolf Pack
- IceHogs Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster - Rockford IceHogs
- Hershey Bears Announce 2023 Opening Night Roster - Hershey Bears
- Garrett Wilson Named Phantoms Captain - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- IceHogs Face Barracuda in 2023-24 Season Opener - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Henderson Silver Knights - Iowa Wild
- Texas Stars Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster - Texas Stars
- Iowa Wild Announces 2023-24 Opening Night Roster - Iowa Wild
- Providence Bruins Announce Opening Night Roster - Providence Bruins
- Bridgeport Islanders Announce Opening Night Roster - Bridgeport Islanders
- Amerks Announce Opening Night Roster - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.