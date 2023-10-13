Wolves Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster

October 13, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release







GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Friday the roster for Opening Night of the 2023-24 American Hockey League season.

The roster for the Wolves' historic 30th season includes 14 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders:

Forwards: Peter Abbandonato, Dominic Franco, Kyle Marino, Josh Melnick, Hank Crone, Isaac Ratcliffe, Cole Schneider, Nathan Sucese, Ryan Wagner, Cory Conacher, Rocco Grimaldi, Connor McClennon, Hudson Elynuik, Chris Terry

Defensemen: Tory Dello, Matt Donovan, Tyson Feist, Cavan Fitzgerald, Alex Green, Owen Headrick, Austin Strand, Mitch Vande Sompel

Goaltenders: Julian Junca, Adam Scheel

The Wolves open the 2023-24 season against the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday night at Allstate Arena.

Fans entering Allstate Arena will receive a 30th Season poster and the game will also mark the first of seven Adopt-A-Dog Nights.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.