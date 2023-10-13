Wolves Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster
October 13, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Friday the roster for Opening Night of the 2023-24 American Hockey League season.
The roster for the Wolves' historic 30th season includes 14 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders:
Forwards: Peter Abbandonato, Dominic Franco, Kyle Marino, Josh Melnick, Hank Crone, Isaac Ratcliffe, Cole Schneider, Nathan Sucese, Ryan Wagner, Cory Conacher, Rocco Grimaldi, Connor McClennon, Hudson Elynuik, Chris Terry
Defensemen: Tory Dello, Matt Donovan, Tyson Feist, Cavan Fitzgerald, Alex Green, Owen Headrick, Austin Strand, Mitch Vande Sompel
Goaltenders: Julian Junca, Adam Scheel
The Wolves open the 2023-24 season against the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday night at Allstate Arena.
Fans entering Allstate Arena will receive a 30th Season poster and the game will also mark the first of seven Adopt-A-Dog Nights.
