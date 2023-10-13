Toronto Marlies Open Season With Game Against Rochester Americans

October 13, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies kick off their 2023-24 season on Saturday, October 14th when they host the Rochester Americans. This will mark the first of six matchups between the two clubs this season.

The Marlies were 4-3-0-1 against their North Division counterparts last season, However, in the last five years, the Marlies have the edge with an 11-6-0-1 record against the Amerks.

Toronto is coming off a strong 2022-23 campaign that saw them finish the regular season first in the North Division with a 42-24-4-2 record, followed by a showing in the North Division Final for the Calder Cup Playoffs. On the other side, Rochester finished the regular season third in the division with a 36-27-6-3 record and made it to the Eastern Conference Final.

During the offseason, Toronto announced new changes to their coaching staff. The team named John Gruden as the eighth head coach in franchise history.

"We're trying to grow our game to how we want to play, so teams can worry about us," said Head Coach John Gruden. "We want to play a certain way with pace, and do it quick, do it fast, and do it together."

The Marlies have some familiar faces returning to the lineup for their 2023-24 campaign, including Captain Logan Shaw, Joseph Blandisi, and Kyle Clifford.

"I feel good about the team," said Marlies Captain Logan Shaw. "I feel good about where we are at. We have a good group of guys. Everyone is ready to go and is waiting for game one."

Rochester opened their season on Friday with a 4-3 loss against Bridgeport.

Puck drops at 4:00pm on the Toronto Maple Leafs app and AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.