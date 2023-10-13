Amerks Announce Opening Night Roster

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today the team's Opening Night roster for the 2023-24 American Hockey League season, which gets underway tonight when the Amerks host the Bridgeport Islanders at 7:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena.

Rochester's 27-man season-opening roster features 24 skaters, including 16 forwards and eight defensemen, and three goaltenders.

Forwards (16): Brandon Biro, Filip Cederqvist, Mason Jobst, Aleksandr Kisakov, Tyson Kozak, Jiri Kulich, Michael Mersch, Brett Murray, Olivier Nadeau, Viktor Neuchev, Isak Rosen, Justin Richards, Lukas Rousek, Graham Slaggert, Brendan Warren and Linus Weissbach.

Defensemen (8): Joseph Cecconi, Kale Clague,Jeremy Davies, Ryan Johnson, Zach Metsa, Nikita Novikov,Ethan Prow and Riley Stillman.

Goaltenders (3): Devin Cooley, Michael Houser and Dustin Tokarski.

Rochester's leadership group will be comprised of Mersch, who was named team captain for the third straight season, while Biro, Murray and Prow will serve as alternates.

The Opening Night festivities begin with a pregame Roc the Block Party, presented by Kinecta Federal Credit Union, on Broad St. beginning at 4:00 p.m. Family-friendly activities include a bounce house, face painting and live music. Fans can also choose from an assortment of food options while ushering in another exciting season of Amerks hockey in Rochester.

There will also be an extended Pregame Happy Hour, presented by Genesee Brewery, before the game where fans 21 and older can enjoy $5 beer specials outside at the Block Party as well as $2 Genesee drafts inside at the Genesee Brew House at Blue Cross Arena (located at the top of the stairs in the main atrium) until puck drop.

The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive purple Kinecta FCU and Amerks-branded Thundersticks, courtesy of Kinecta Federal Credit Union. Additionally, the first 2,000 will also be gifted a replica North Division Playoff championship banner. Amerks 2023-24 magnet schedules, courtesy of Nissan, will be available to all fans as a postgame giveaway.

Tickets for the 2023-24 Home Opener start at just $10.

Amerks Season Ticket Memberships for the 2023-24 season are on sale now. Season Ticket Memberships start as low as $16 per game and come with a number of Members-only perks and benefits. Full and Half Season Membership options are all available. For more information on Amerks Season Tickets or to sign up today, visit www.amerks.com/memberships.

