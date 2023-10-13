Hershey Bears Announce 2023 Opening Night Roster

October 13, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears have announced the club's 2023 Opening Night Roster. The reigning Calder Cup Champions take the ice on Saturday, Oct. 14 at GIANT Center as they start their title defense versus the Belleville Senators at 7 p.m.

Hershey's 2023 Opening Night Roster is as follows:

Forwards (19): Nic Aube-Kubel, Pierrick Dube, Ethen Frank, Ryan Hofer, Jimmy Huntington, Hendrix Lapierre, Alex Limoges, Ivan Miroshnichenko, Julian Napravnik, Dmitry Osipov, Garrett Roe, Henrik Rybinski, Mike Sgarbossa, Joe Snively, Matt Strome, Riley Sutter, Alex Suzdalev, Bogdan Trineyev, Mike Vecchione

Defensemen: (9): Logan Day, Hardy Haman Aktell, Vincent Iorio, Nicky Leivermann, Jake Massie, Dylan McIlrath, Aaron Ness, Chase Priskie, Colin Swoyer

Goaltenders (3): Garin Bjorklund, Hunter Shepard, Clay Stevenson

Hershey's 2023 Opening Night Roster features 16 players who were part of the 2023 Calder Cup Championship. Up front, returning players include alternate captain Mike Vecchione who tallied the Game 7 overtime goal to give Hershey its 12th championship, Ethen Frank, who paced the club with 30 goals in 2022-23, and Mike Sgarbossa, the team's leading scorer last season. On the blue line, alternate captain Aaron Ness is back for his seventh season with Hershey while team captain Dylan McIlrath returns for his third campaign. Between the pipes, 2023 playoff MVP Hunter Shepard returns to the Chocolate and White.

Top Washington Capitals prospects include first round draft picks Hendrix Lapierre (2020, 22nd overall) and Ivan Miroshnichenko (2022, 20th overall) up front, as well as returner Vincent Iorio and newcomer Hardy Haman Aktell on the blue line.

Saturday's Opening Night starts the 2023-24 season, presented by Penn State Health. Prior to puck drop, the Bears will host the Calder Cup Banner Raising Ceremony and fans are asked to be in their seats by 6:40 p.m. The first 10,000 fans will receive a Calder Cup Champions Mini Banner, presented by Members 1st. Limited tickets remain and are available via Ticketmaster.

