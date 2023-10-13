Nikita Chibrikov Scores First AHL Goal in Loss
October 13, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (0-1-0-0) clashed with the Calgary Wranglers (1-0-0-0) on Friday night at Canada Life Centre. It was the opening game of the season for both sides.
Manitoba opened the scoring 1:07 into the first frame. Chaz Lucius fed Nikita Chibrikov, who dumped the puck into the offensive zone. The disc took a funky bounce, deflected off the padding of Dustin Wolf and slid into the back of the net. The Moose pushed ahead at the 7:40 mark of the period. With Manitoba on the power play, Axel Jonsson-Fjallby gathered the puck behind the net and fed a deft pass in front to Brad Lambert. The forward snapped a quick shot under the glove of Wolf for his first of the season. The period wrapped with the Moose ahead 2-0, with Oskari Salminen stopping all five shots he faced.
Calgary cut the Moose lead in half with just under six minutes to go in the middle stanza. Jeremie Poirier jumped in from the blue line and threaded a shot past a screened Salminen. The Wranglers tied the contest with five seconds to play in the period. With Calgary on a late power play, Cole Schwindt took possession of the puck in the right dot and beat Salminen with a shot over the shoulder. The Moose took a 2-2 tie into the intermission and were ahead 21-14 in shots on goal.
Calgary pulled ahead for the first time in the contest 3:23 into the third. After the Moose failed to clear the zone, Adam Klapka knocked down a loose puck and wired a shot past Salminen from the high slot. The Wranglers added some insurance in the form of a goal from Clark Bishop. The forward poked the puck home off the rebound to the side of Salminen. Manitoba attempted to pressure late, pulling Salminen in favour of the extra attacker, but the Wranglers stood firm till the clock ticked down to end the contest. Salminen was hit with the loss and finished the contest with 17 stops, while Wolf claimed the win with 28 saves of his own.
Quotable
Moose Defenceman Jimmy Oligny (Click for full interview)
"Like you said, I'm not happy about the result. I think what we can take away from that game is that in the first period we were applying pressure and getting turnovers. We were able to capitalize twice on that. Obviously the penalty at the end of the second hurt. We're going to have to clean that up for sure. Our first period was good, but you can't just play one period in this league"
Statbook
Forwards Danny Zhilkin and Nikita Chibrikov made their AHL debuts
Chibrikov's goal was the first of his career
Six different Moose players recorded points in the loss
Four of the six Moose skaters who recorded a point in the game were 21 years of age or younger
What's Next?
The Moose rematch with the Calgary Wranglers at Canada Life Centre on Sunday, Oct. 15. Puck drop is slated for 2 p.m. CT. Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.
You can catch the game on 680 CJOB, CJOB.com/sports the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.
