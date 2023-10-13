Opening Night Sold Out

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds have announced that, for a seventh consecutive season, they have once again reached a sellout capacity of 6,793 fans for Opening Night presented by MGM Springfield on Saturday, Oct. 14 against the Hartford Wolf Pack.

In addition, the Thunderbirds, in conjunction with the MassMutual Center, city officials, the Springfield Parking Authority, and the Springfield Business Improvement District, have established additional ADA parking accessibility for fans on game nights during the entirety of the 2023-24 season. Moreover, for Opening Weekend, the T-Birds and King Gray Coach Lines will be teaming up to offer free shuttle services for those with disability placards, originating from the Springfield Parking Authority lot (Dwight Street Lot, 339 Worthington Street, Springfield).

Fans are asked to note that these shuttles will not have wheelchair accessibility; those with wheelchair-related needs are encouraged to arrive early to get ADA parking at the spots depicted on the map above. Shuttle service will be provided on a continuous loop from the Dwight Street Lot to the MassMutual Center, beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, and running through the end of both Thunderbirds games.

For the 2023-24 season, there will be limited accessible parking on Bruce Landon Way in front of the MassMutual Center. You will be required to show your accessible vehicle hang tag to gain access from Main Street. Dwight Street (between Bruce Landon Way and State Street) will also have accessible parking on both sides of the one-way street.

More ADA parking spaces will also be available on Dwight Street (between Harrison Avenue and Bruce Landon Way) and Main Street (on the corner of Main & Bruce Landon Way, in front of the Springfield BID Visitors Center) for Thunderbirds game nights.

A complete breakdown of these parking options can be seen in the overhead map depicted above. Should you have further questions, please contact the T-Birds at (413) 739-4625.

Saturday's festivities begin with the Opening Night Block Party, presented by Community Bank N.A., from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Plaza at MGM Springfield, featuring live music by Fever, plus food & drink!

Thunderbirds fans can reserve their seats to upcoming games during the 2023-24 season and lock in the best prices and member benefits by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

