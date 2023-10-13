Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman David Jiricek from Monsters

October 13, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday the Blue Jackets recalled defenseman David Jiricek from the Monsters.

A 6'4", 206 lb. right-shooting native of Klatovy, Czechia, Jiricek, 19, was selected by Columbus in the first round (sixth overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. In four appearances for Columbus in 2022-23, Jiricek posted two penalty minutes in the first NHL action of his career. In 55 appearances for the Monsters last season, Jiricek posted 6-32-38 with 36 penalty minutes and was selected to participate in the 2022-23 AHL All-Star Classic, although he did not play in the event. Jiricek was also named the AHL's Rookie of the Month for December 2022. In 67 appearances for HC Plzen of Czechia's Extraliga spanning parts of three seasons from 2019-22, Jiricek contributed 8-12-20 with 85 penalty minutes and a +14 rating.

Internationally, Jiricek represented Czechia at the 2020-21, 2021-22, and 2022-23 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships, helping claim the Silver Medal at the 2022-23 event where he was named to the tournament's All-Star Team and recognized as the event's top defenseman. Jiricek also helped Czechia claim the Bronze Medal at the 2021-22 IIHF World Championship.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.