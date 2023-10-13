Crunch Defeat Comets, 4-3, in Overtime
October 13, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Utica Comets, 4-3, in overtime in the season opener tonight at the Adirondack Bank Center.
Ilya Usau, Lucas Edmonds and Cole Koepke scored goals for the Crunch during regulation before Felix Robert potted the game-winner late in the overtime frame.
Crunch goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov recorded the win turning aside 31-of-34 shots. Erik Kallgren stopped 20-of-24 between the pipes for the Comets. The Syracuse power play converted on 2-of-5 opportunities, while the penalty kill was a perfect 4-for-4.
The Crunch were first on the board with a power-play goal just 2:20 into the game. Jack Thompson set Usau up with a lead pass for the second-year forward to send in with a wrister from the left circle. Five minutes later, Utica knotted the score when Max Willman wrapped around the back of the net and beat Kochetkov.
Syracuse regained their lead with another power-play goal late in the opening frame. Kallgren made the save on Usau's shot, but the rebound kicked out into the slot for Edmonds to grab, turn, and shovel into the net.
After a scoreless second period, the Crunch opened up a two-goal lead 9:44 into the final stanza. Koepke forced a turnover in the right corner, skated into the slot and sent in his first of the season. The Comets responded just 22 seconds later to turn it back into a one-goal game when Ryan Schmelzer sent in a rebound chance during a scramble in front of the net. Cal Foote then sent home a one-timer from the left point with just 40 seconds remaining in the period to send the game into overtime.
With just 15 seconds remaining in the overtime frame, Gage Goncalves won a battle along the boards and sent a feed out for Robert to one-time past Kallgren for the victory.
The Crunch return home to host the Bridgeport Islanders for the 2023 Home Opener tomorrow night.
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
Crunchables: Ilya Usau had a multi-point game tonight. He had just one multi-point game last season.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 13, 2023
- Checkers Drop Season Opener to Penguins - Charlotte Checkers
- Crunch Defeat Comets, 4-3, in Overtime - Syracuse Crunch
- Toronto Marlies Open Season With Game Against Rochester Americans - Toronto Marlies
- Wranglers Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster - Calgary Wranglers
- Grand Rapids Rallies to Defeat Eagles 3-2 in Season Opener - Colorado Eagles
- Iowa Wild Announces Mitchell Tenpenny Postgame Concert - Iowa Wild
- Reign Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster - Ontario Reign
- Thunderbirds Reveal 2023-24 Season Opening Roster - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Morning Skate Report: October 13, 2023 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Hershey Bears Announce Launch of Bear Claw Pale Lager - Hershey Bears
- Wolves Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster - Chicago Wolves
- Opening Night Sold Out - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Bridgeport Islanders Begin 23rd AHL Season Tonight in Rochester - Bridgeport Islanders
- Silver Knights Announce Opening Night Roster - Henderson Silver Knights
- Moose Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster - Manitoba Moose
- Game #1: Tucson Roadrunners at Texas Stars - Tucson Roadrunners
- Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman David Jiricek from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Monsters Announce Team Captains for 2023-24 Season - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolf Pack Begin 2023-24 Season in Providence - Hartford Wolf Pack
- IceHogs Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster - Rockford IceHogs
- Hershey Bears Announce 2023 Opening Night Roster - Hershey Bears
- Garrett Wilson Named Phantoms Captain - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- IceHogs Face Barracuda in 2023-24 Season Opener - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Henderson Silver Knights - Iowa Wild
- Texas Stars Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster - Texas Stars
- Iowa Wild Announces 2023-24 Opening Night Roster - Iowa Wild
- Providence Bruins Announce Opening Night Roster - Providence Bruins
- Bridgeport Islanders Announce Opening Night Roster - Bridgeport Islanders
- Amerks Announce Opening Night Roster - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Crunch Stories
- Crunch Defeat Comets, 4-3, in Overtime
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Alex Barré-Boulet from Syracuse Crunch
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forwards Jaydon Dureau, Bennett MacArthur to Orlando Solar Bears
- Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Forward Alex Barré-Boulet to Syracuse Crunch
- Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Forward Gabriel Fortier to Syracuse Crunch