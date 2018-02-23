Swamp Rabbits Bolster Roster with Additions of Tyler Ganly and Guillaume Naud

February 23, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release





Fort Wayne, IN - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack, have added a pair of players to the roster prior to tonight's game against the Fort Wayne Komets. Third-year blue liner Tyler Ganly has been reassigned by the Carolina Hurricanes to the Swamp Rabbits and rookie skater Guillaume Naud has signed with the club from Nipissing University.

Ganly, 22, comes to the Swamp Rabbits after splitting time between the Florida Everblades and the Charlotte Checkers in each of his first three pro seasons. The blue liner is enjoying his highest point production since turning pro in 2015, netting four goals and adding eight assists in 21 games with the Florida Everblades and earning two assists in eight games with the Checkers. The Milton, Ontario native has played 36 AHL games in his career in addition to 47 ECHL contests. Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound skater was an alternate captain for the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds and posted 54 points (5G, 49A) and a plus-51 rating 167 OHL games. The Carolina Hurricanes selected Ganly in the sixth round of the 2013 NHL Draft.

Naud, 25, has played the last three seasons at Nipissing University in the Canadian collegiate USports league. He has collected 31 points (9G, 22A) in 59 games with the Lakers. Naud missed the entire 2014-15 season but began his collegiate career with the University of Lethbridge. Before turning to the college ranks, Naud played parts of three seasons for the Bellville Bulls of the OHL, and the Victoriaville Tigres and Val-d'Or Foreurs of the QMJHL. In addition, the 6-foot-2, 207-pound skater played for the Wellington Dukes of the OJHL and the Dauphin Kings in the MJHL. In 2012-13 he was named the MJHL Most Valuable Player and led the league with 56 assists.

