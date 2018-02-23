Game Preview: Orlando Solar Bears at Florida Everblades

February 23, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





VENUE:Â Germain Arena, Estero, Fla.

DATE:Â Friday, Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN:Â ESPN 580 AM

TONIGHT:Â The Solar Bears (23-25-5-1) take on the Florida Everblades (36-11-1-4) looking to avenge Wednesday's 4-0 loss. Orlando has posted a 2-6-2-0 record against Florida this season; the Everblades officially clinched the Wawa Sunshine Cup for the 2017-18 season with their win over Orlando on Wednesday.

PLAYOFF PICTURE:Â Orlando sits in fourth place in the South Division, four points ahead of fifth-place Norfolk. Orlando is also five points back of third-place Atlanta, with two games in hand on the Gladiators.

PENALTIES PILE UP:Â With the six penalty minutes assessed to Orlando in Wednesday's game, the Solar Bears became the first Eastern Conference team this season to reach the 1,000 mark in penalty minutes. Orlando also has the distinction of leading the Eastern Conference in the most times shorthanded (266) and man-advantage opportunities (249).

WINQUIST LEADS SOLAR BEARS: The Solar Bears are paced in the regular season series against Florida by Joshua Winquist. The forward has accumulated 10 points (4g-6a) in eight games against Florida this season; Winquist is in the midst of his longest stretch this season without finding the back of the net - the fourth-year pro has gone eight games without a goal.

MILESTONES:

Alex Gudbranson - 1 point from 50 career pro points (12g-37a)

Adam Phillips - 1 assist from 50 career pro assists

AFFILIATE NOTES:Â The Toronto Marlies (38-14-0-1) will look to rebound from two straight losses as they begin a home-and-home series with the Rochester Americans tonight on the road. The Toronto Maple Leafs (38-20-5-0) rallied from a 3-2 deficit to triumph 4-3 in the shootout over the New York Islanders last night; the Maple Leafs resume play on Saturday against Boston.

NEXT GAME:Â The Solar Bears return to the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center on Sunday, Feb. 25 as they host the Norfolk Admirals at 1:30 p.m. Single-game tickets for the 2017-18 season are now on sale at the Amway Center box office andÂ ticketmaster.com.

About the Orlando Solar Bears:

The Orlando Solar Bears are in their sixth season of operation in the ECHL, the premier "AA" hockey league in North America, and are the proud affiliate of the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs and the AHL's Toronto Marlies. The Solar Bears are owned and operated by the Orlando Magic and the DeVos Family, and play at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center, the 2012 Street and Smith's Sports Business Journal Sports Facility of the Year.

Fiesta Four Packs, presented by CenturyLink, are now available for purchase! Pick four games and get gift certificates to Sonny's BBQ, Dick's Sporting Goods, QDOBA Mexican Eats and a FREE center ice ticket to Noche Latina game, presented by Auto Justice Attorney Michael T. Gibson on Friday, March 23! Packs start as low as $64 and include $68 in FREE gifts! Click here or call (407) 951-8200 for more information.

Officially licensed Orlando Solar Bears replica team jerseys, apparel, and headwear can be purchased online at orlandosolarbearshockey.com/shop.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...



ECHL Stories from February 23, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.