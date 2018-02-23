Gameday Report: Mavericks vs. Americans
February 23, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks kick off a Friday-Saturday double-header against the Allen Americans with a 7:05 p.m. puck drop tonight at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.
The game will air on KSMO-TV as the ninth game of the 2017-18 'Friday Night Ice' slate.
The Matchup
Kansas City Mavericks (25-26-0-2) vs. Allen Americans (25-22-4-2)
7:05 p.m.
Silverstein Eye Centers Arena | Independence, Mo.
Mavs Minutes
February Cold
The Mavericks started 2018 on a high with a 7-3-0-0 month in January, the team's best of the campaign. They have had a difficult road thus far in February, entering Friday's game with a record of 0-7-0-1 in the second month of the year.
Streaks
The Mavericks enter tonight's game with a pair of midseason additions leading the way - John Schiavo on a two-game goal-scoring streak and Danny Smith with an assist in three-straight games. Patch Alber has also added helpers in each of the last two contests.
Central Standings
The Mavericks' skid has come at an inopportune time, met with hot streaks from Kalamazoo, Cincinnati and Indy. Kansas City is now in sixth in the Central, trailing Indy for fifth (one point), Cincinnati for fourth (six points) and Kalamazoo for third (seven points). The Mavs have only two games remaining against any of those three teams, both against the Indy Fuel.
First Time for Everything
The Mavericks entered last weekend with a record of 13-0-0-0 on the year when leading through two periods of play, but they were upended twice in the three-game weekend with a lead after 40 minutes. The team fell 4-2 to Indy on Friday and 3-2 to the Florida Everblades on Sunday in the weekend finale.
First Responders Night
The Mavericks welcome officer Tom Wagstaff to tonight's game. Wagstaff was injured in the line of duty last March while serving on a call with Independence Police. The Mavs will celebrate his progress while supporting the remainder of his recovery, including a fundraiser with police t-shirts at the Top Shelf Team Store at the game.
How To Follow
For lines, goals and period recaps, follow the team on Twitter (@KC_Mavericks). For play-by-play updates follow @KCMavsGameday. The game will air on KSMO-TV with Joel Goldberg providing the call and Simon Watson adding analysis. Bob Rennison's radio call alongside Ryan Gibson will be available on both the Mavericks' mobile app and on the team's website, KCMavericks.com.
Up Next
The Mavericks and Americans meet again on Saturday, a late 7:35 p.m. puck drop. The game is the Cheeze's Princess Party promotion.
