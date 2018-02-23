ECHL Transactions - February 23
February 23, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, Feb. 23, 2018:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Kansas City:
Nick Miglio, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Pierre-Luc Mercier, F returned from loan to Syracuse
Delete Pierre-Luc Mercier, F loaned to Syracuse [2/20]
Allen:
Add Thomas Hodges, G added as EBUG
Atlanta:
Add Sean Escobedo, D signed contract, added to active roster
Brampton:
Add Alex Vazquez, D signed contract, added to active roster
Florida:
Add Mitchell Heard, F activated from reserve
Delete Spencer Smallman, F placed on reserve
Delete Kyle Neuber, F placed on reserve
Delete Tyler Ganly, D recalled to Charlotte by Carolina
Fort Wayne:
Add Dennis Kravchenko, F activated from reserve
Delete Jamie Schaafsma, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Guillaume Naud, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Tyler Ganly, D assigned from Charlotte by Carolina
Delete Jack Nevins, F placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Michael Neville, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Shane Hanna, D activated from reserve
Delete Zach Bell, D placed on reserve
Delete Michael Neville, F placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Austin Lotz, G returned from loan to Manitoba
Kansas City:
Add Matt Robertson, F activated from reserve
Delete Dan Smith, F placed on reserve
Manchester:
Add Jonathan Racine, D activated from reserve
Add Nick Niedert, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Nick Niedert, G released as EBUG
Orlando:
Add Stephen Collins, F added to active roster (traded from Wheeling)
Delete Chris Crane, F placed on reserve
Quad City:
Delete Gergo Nagy, F loaned to Chicago (AHL)
Rapid City:
Add Peter Sivak, F activated from reserve
Delete Anthony Collins, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Patrick McCarron, D assigned by Grand Rapids
Add Dylan Sadowy, F assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit
Tulsa:
Add Bobby Watson, F signed contract, added to active roster
Wichita:
Add Shane Starrett, G assigned from Bakersfield by Edmonton
Delete Matt O'Connor, G placed on reserve
