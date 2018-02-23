ECHL Transactions - February 23

February 23, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, Feb. 23, 2018:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Kansas City:

Nick Miglio, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Pierre-Luc Mercier, F returned from loan to Syracuse

Delete Pierre-Luc Mercier, F loaned to Syracuse [2/20]

Allen:

Add Thomas Hodges, G added as EBUG

Atlanta:

Add Sean Escobedo, D signed contract, added to active roster

Brampton:

Add Alex Vazquez, D signed contract, added to active roster

Florida:

Add Mitchell Heard, F activated from reserve

Delete Spencer Smallman, F placed on reserve

Delete Kyle Neuber, F placed on reserve

Delete Tyler Ganly, D recalled to Charlotte by Carolina

Fort Wayne:

Add Dennis Kravchenko, F activated from reserve

Delete Jamie Schaafsma, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Guillaume Naud, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Tyler Ganly, D assigned from Charlotte by Carolina

Delete Jack Nevins, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Michael Neville, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Shane Hanna, D activated from reserve

Delete Zach Bell, D placed on reserve

Delete Michael Neville, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Austin Lotz, G returned from loan to Manitoba

Kansas City:

Add Matt Robertson, F activated from reserve

Delete Dan Smith, F placed on reserve

Manchester:

Add Jonathan Racine, D activated from reserve

Add Nick Niedert, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Nick Niedert, G released as EBUG

Orlando:

Add Stephen Collins, F added to active roster (traded from Wheeling)

Delete Chris Crane, F placed on reserve

Quad City:

Delete Gergo Nagy, F loaned to Chicago (AHL)

Rapid City:

Add Peter Sivak, F activated from reserve

Delete Anthony Collins, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Patrick McCarron, D assigned by Grand Rapids

Add Dylan Sadowy, F assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit

Tulsa:

Add Bobby Watson, F signed contract, added to active roster

Wichita:

Add Shane Starrett, G assigned from Bakersfield by Edmonton

Delete Matt O'Connor, G placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...



ECHL Stories from February 23, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.