Steelheads: Game Day Storylines at Rapid City

Steel Reel

The Steelheads continue their series in Rapid City on Friday night at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, following a 4-2 win in Wednesday's opener. The Steelheads have won seven of eight meetings this season with the Rush, including six of seven in the Black Hills. Idaho is six points back of first-place Colorado in the Mountain Division standings, while the Rush sit in last place and remain 17 points outside the playoff picture.

Max French scored twice for the Steelheads on Wednesday, part of a three-point game, to cement the team's eighth win in eleven games. Cole Ully and Will Merchant scored 46 seconds apart early in the first period to give the Steelheads a 2-0 lead. Kenton Miller and Pavel Jenys found the scoresheet for the Rush, but Philippe Desorsiers made 23 saves for his fourth win in his last five starts.

French Connects...

Max French's two-goal performance on Wednesday was his second straight two-goal outing and his first professional three-point game. French has five goals and eight points in his last six games, and he has totaled 53 shots on goal in 14 games this season. In each of the last two games, French has scored both of his goals within ten minutes of each other.

Moving the Mountain...

The Steelheads have won seven of eight contests against the Rush this season, and they have had strong numbers against every Mountain Division opponent during the course of the year. The Steelheads have a winning record this season against every Mountain Division team besides Wichita, against whom they split their only two meetings. Idaho is 29-15-3 this season against the Mountain Division, their 61 points within the division two better than Colorado.

Miller Time...

Kenton Miller scored his team-leading 19th goal of the season on Friday, a power play goal in the second period. Miller was without a point in his prior three games, but that followed one of the best week-long stretches of his career. Miller had a four-game goal-scoring streak from February 2nd to February 10th, racking up seven goals and eight points over that stretch. Miller had 31 goals a season ago playing with Elmira and Wheeling, a season in which he scored eight goals during a six-game goal-scoring streak.

Idaho Leaders Rush Leaders

Goals: McParland (23) Goals: Miller (19)

Assists: J. Dahl (33) Assists: Sivak (27)

Points: J. Dahl (53) Points: Sivak (43)

Plus/Minus: McParland (+19) Plus/Minus: Caito (5)

Power Play Goals: J. Dahl/McParland (8) Power Play Goals: Salituro (6)

Goals-Against Average: Desrosiers (2.60) Goals-Against Average: Vay (3.50)

