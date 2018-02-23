Annual Promotion Aims to Raise Awareness of Various Cancer Initiatives

Cincinnati, OH- The Cincinnati Cyclones will be hosting their second-annual Cyclones Fight Cancer Night on Saturday at 7:35pm against the Kalamazoo Wings.

Formerly known as Pink in the Rink, Cyclones Fight Cancer Night will see multiple cancer-related charities and organizations raising awareness about various types of cancers all throughout the game. The Cyclones will be wearing specialty Survivor Selfie jerseys, sponsored by UC Health, that feature fan-submitted photos of family members and friends who have courageously fought their battles with this terrible disease. These jerseys will also be auctioned off live following the game.

Additionally, the Cyclones organization wants to confirm that, despite the weather and high river levels, the game will still be played as scheduled, however there are some precautions that U.S. Bank Arena along with the City of Cincinnati will be taking to insure everyone's safety.

First, for fans traveling from the west, please be aware that Mehring Way is closed from Central Parkway to Elm in front of Paul Brown Stadium. Also, the South Entrance of the East Garage and the Mehring Way entrance to Great American Ballpark will be closed, however the North Entrance on Pete Rose Way will remain open. There are also additional parking facilities around U.S. Bank Arena.

