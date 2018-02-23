Nagy Heads to AHL

MOLINE, Ill. - Quad City Mallards forward Gergo Nagy has signed a professional tryout agreement with the American Hockey League's Chicago Wolves, the Mallards announced today.

Nagy, 28, has scored eight goals and collected 12 assists for 20 points in 31 games since signing with the Mallards in December. The 6-foot-3, 212-pound native of Dunaujvaros, Hungary is on a six-game point-scoring streak (3-6-9). That run is tied for the longest Mallard point streak this season.

Nagy returns to Chicago three years after last playing for the Wolves. He skated in six games- and registered two assists- for Chicago in 2014-15. He first played in the AHL when he suited up for two games with the Wolves in 2013-14.

Nagy returned to the Mallards this season after first playing for the club in 2013-14 in the Central Hockey League. He scored 20 goals and added 34 assists to total 54 points in 64 games in his first stint as a Mallard.

Nagy began this season with MAC Budapest in the Erste Liga, which is composed of clubs in Austria, Hungary and Romania. Nagy scored once and picked up five assists in ten games with MAC this year after scoring 21 times and recording 37 assists to total 58 points in 40 games with the same team last season.

Prior to this season, the 2014-15 campaign was Nagy's last in North America. During that season he scored 18 goals and notched 36 assists for 54 points in 56 games with the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings in addition to seeing time with the Wolves. He returned to Europe the following season to play for Fehervar AV19, a Hungarian club in the predominantly Austrian Erste Bank Eishockey Liga.

Before his first transatlantic crossing, Nagy spent five seasons in his homeland with Fehervar AV19, Fehervari Titanok, Szekesfehervar and Miskolci Jegesmedve JSE.

Nagy also played for the Hungarian national team at the 2009, 2010, 2013 and 2016 International Ice Hockey Federation World Championships.

