Monarchs Game Day Capsule, February 23

February 23, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release





MONARCHS (32-16-3-1) vs ADIRONDACK THUNDER (29-20-2-3)

Friday, February 23, 2018 - 7:00 p.m. - SNHU Arena

MONARCHS POINTS LEADERS

Jordan LaVallee-Smotherman: 58 points (30g, 28a)

Zac Lynch: 43 points (21g, 22a)

Joel Lowry: 37 points (16g, 21a)

MONARCHS GOALTENDING LEADERS

Charles Williams: 18-8-3-0, 2.52 GAA, 0.920 save %

Nick Niedert: 0-0-0-0, 0.00 GAA, 0.000 save %

THUNDER POINTS LEADERS

James Henry: 44 points (16g, 28a)

Brian Ward: 38 points (21g, 17a)

Terrence Wallin: 35 points (17g, 18a)

THUNDER GOALTENDING LEADERS

Drew Fielding: 12-8-1-0, 3.44 GAA, 0.889 save %

Tomas Sholl: 4-0-0-1, 2.08 GAA, 0.937 save %

BRINGING BACK FIRE POWER

In the last three days, Adirondack has had some of their top scorers return to the team in Shane Conacher and Desmond Bergin. Conacher returns from the Syracuse Crunch (AHL) after being called up just one week ago, bringing back the Thunder's second-best scorer with 41 points (11g, 30a) in 36 games. Bergin returns as Adirondack's leading point scorer among defensemen, with 33 points (10g, 23a) in 37 games.

TOO EARLY TO TELL?

With 32 wins on the season, the Monarchs are five wins away from their 2016-17 total of 37 wins, with 20 games remaining. Manchester finished fourth in the North Division last season with a total of 85 points, securing the last playoff spot in the division. Currently, the Monarchs (68) are up 15 points on their division rival, Worcester Railers (53), which is the first team outside of a playoff spot.

KEEPING IT GOING

Adirondack's Terrence Wallin and Manchester's Joel Lowry will look to continue their streaks heading into the weekend. Wallin has registered a point in eight straight road games dating back to Dec. 17, racking up 10 points (7g, 3a). Lowry is on a six-game point streak, registering 14 points (6g, 8a) during that time and has also recorded a point in a league-high nine straight road games.

EARLY AND OFTEN

Manchester has played well in the first period this season, ranking third in the league with 58 first period goals and have outscored opponents by 14 through the first 20 minutes. Adirondack is struggling to score early in the game, tallying only 38 goals in the first frame, the third lowest in the league, and have been outscored by 12 goals in the first period this season.

