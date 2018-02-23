Solar Bears Acquire Stephen Collins from Nailers

February 23, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have acquired rookie forward Stephen Collins from the Wheeling Nailers in exchange for future considerations.

Collins, 26, is in his first season of professional hockey, and has logged 16 points (3g-13a) and four penalty minutes over the course of 30 games split between the South Carolina Stingrays and Indy Fuel.

Prior to turning pro, Collins played four seasons for SUNY-Geneseo, where he appeared in 114 games for the Knights, recording 137 points (59g-78a) and 36 penalty minutes. Collins also played one season of ACHA hockey for Arizona State University in 2012-13, where he recorded 42 points (27g-15a) and 36 penalty minutes in 43 games.

The Rochester, N.Y. native also played junior hockey for the United States Hockey League's Youngstown Phantoms and Cedar Rapids Roughriders, producing 34 points (18g-16a) and 47 penalty minutes in 118 combined matches.

The Solar Bears return to action tonight as they face the Florida Everblades in a Wawa Sunshine Cup Series game at Germain Arena at 7:30 p.m. Tonight's game will air on ESPN Orlando (580 AM). Single-game tickets for the 2017-18 season are now on sale at the Amway Center box office and ticketmaster.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...



Images from this story

ECHL Stories from February 23, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.