Swamp Rabbits Travel to Fort Wayne to Start Road Trip

February 23, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release





RABBITS TAILS

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits (20-29-3-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack, prepare to face the Fort Wayne Komets (35-13-2-1) for the first time since Jan. 10, 2015 as the Swamp Rabbits begin a five-game trek away from the Upstate. Greenville and Fort Wayne have faced off only six times since the Komets entered the ECHL in 2012. The Swamp Rabbits are 3-1-2-0 against the Komets in franchise history. Puck drop is slated for 8 p.m. at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum to begin a two-game set for non-conference opponents. Greenville is

NEWBIES ON THE BLOCK

The Swamp Rabbits added a few new players to the roster today with the reassignment of Tyler Ganly and the signing of Guillaume Naud. Ganly comes to the Swamp Rabbits from the Florida Everblades on a reassignment by the Carolina Hurricanes. The 6-foot-2 defenseman posted 12 points (4G, 8A) in 21 games with the Florida Everblades this season and added two assists in eight games with the Charlotte Checkers. Ganly has missed time due to injury in his career, but has played 47 ECHL games in addition to 36 AHL contests in his first three seasons. Naud enters his first stint in pro hockey after playing four of the last five years in the Canadian collegiate league. The 6-foot-2 skater has tallied 31 points (9G, 22A) in 59 games with the Nipissing University Lakers in the last three seasons.

RUNNING UP THE NUMBERS

The Komets are head and shoulders above the rest of the ECHL in offensive production, netting 2019 goals in 51 games (4.29 goals for per game). The Fort Wayne roster features three of the top-15 scorers and includes the league's top point producer, Shawn Szydlowski. The Komets are one of only two teams to reach 200 goals for this season and have the best goal differential in the league (+69). The Komets are also perfect in 26 games when leading after the second period, helped by a league-leading 93 goals scored in the third period.

HELPING OUT

Defenseman Sean Flanagan has earned assists in each of the last three games earning the longest point streak of his rookie season. Flanagan is second on the Swamp Rabbits blue line with 18 points (1G, 17A) this season and has tallied seven points (1G, 6A) in the last 11 games. The Kindersley, Saskatchewan native earned 54 points (13G, 41A) in 140 games at Minnesota State University-Mankato before turning pro.

TWO DIFFERENT STREAKS

The Komets have earned points in each of their last ten games, falling only once in the shootout to the Quad City Mallards since Jan. 27. The Komets have flown to the top of the Central Division, leap-frogging the Toledo Walleye and ranking second in the Western Conference with 73 points in 51 games. The Komets have dropped just five games in regulation since the New Year, earning a 15-5-0-1 record in 2018. Greenville has needed to revamp their roster due to injuries and call-ups and have dropped the last seven games. The team's last win came on the road in Florida, earning a 4-3 victory over the league-leading Everblades. The Swamp Rabbits are 2-8-0-0 in the last ten games and looking to turn it around against the Komets.

CARROT BITES

Forward Shane Walsh has collected back-to-back multi-point outings and has tallied 12 points (3G, 9A) in 17 games since joining the Swamp Rabbits.

Evan Jasper leads Greenville with 38 points (16G, 22A) and is 11th among all rookies this season.

The Swamp Rabbits topped the Kansas City Mavericks 7-5 in their only game against a Central Division opponent this year.

Fort Wayne's 93 third period goals are 21 more than any other team has scored in a period this season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...



ECHL Stories from February 23, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.