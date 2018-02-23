Gameday - Adirondack (29-20-2-3) at Manchester (32-16-3-1)

February 23, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





WHO: Adirondack Thunder (29-20-2-3) vs. Manchester Monarchs (32-16-3-1)

WHAT: ECHL REGULAR SEASON GAME #718

WHEN: Saturday, February 24, 2018 @ 7:00 PM

WHERE: Cool Insuring Arena - Glens Falls, NY

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: The Adirondack Thunder are back in action this weekend as they head to Manchester for the first of three games in three days. Adirondack enters tonight's action with points in two straight after a 4-3 shootout loss against Worcester on Wednesday evening in Glens Falls.

GUM BALL DISPENCER: Adirondack defenseman Matthew Spencer scored the first goal of his ECHL career on Wednesday, the game-tying goal midway through the third period. Spencer's tally, which came on the man advantage, also marked his second point with the Thunder this season. The 6-1 blueliner has skated in seven games with Adirondack this season as well as 27 AHL games with Syracuse, where he's collected three points (1-2-3).

COBRA KAI-SER: Thunder defenseman Nolan Kaiser made his season-debut in a big way as he scored the game's first goal early in the first period. Kaiser made his ECHL debut with Adirondack during the 2016-17 season, as he collected an assist from three games played. The 6-0 defenseman joined Adirondack on Wednesday from the SPHL's Huntsville Havoc and was named to the All-SPHL first team a season ago.

SEVENTH HEAVEN: Adirondack forward Brian Ward saw his six-game goal streak come to an end on Wednesday but extended his point streak to seven games with an assist on Kaiser's tally. The seven-game run is the second longest scoring streak by a Thunder player this season, trailing only forward Terrence Wallin's nine-game run during the month of December.

AWESOME ANDREW: Thunder forward Andrew Radjenovic also found the back of the net on Wednesday as he scored late in the second period. Radjenovic's goal, which gave Adirondack the lead at the time, marked his sixth tally of the season and give him 20 points (6-14-20) from 36 games played on the season. The 6-2 center has collected 14 of those points since he joined the Thunder from Cincinnati in late November.

SHOLLY BUT SURELY: Adirondack goaltender Tomas Sholl remained unbeaten in regulation as he stopped 27 of the 30 shots in faced in Wednesday's shootout loss to Worcester. Sholl has posted a 4-0-0-1 record in seven appearances with the Thunder this season and the Bowling Green graduate has tallied a 2.08 goals against average and a .937 save percentage

NON-STOP NORTH: The Adirondack Thunder continue their quest through the North Division with a heavy slate of divisional matchup. The Thunder are in the midst of a stretch of ten consecutive divisional games and will play 16 of their final 18 games within the division. Adirondack currently sits tied for second place in the division with 63 points, five shy of the division-leading Monarchs.

