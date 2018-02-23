Steelheads Agree to Terms with Michael Neville

Rapid City, SD - Steelheads Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Neil Graham announced on Friday that the team has agreed to terms with rookie forward Michael Neville on an ECHL contract.

Neville, 24, joins the Steelheads in Rapid City after playing four seasons of Division I college hockey at Michigan Tech, where he was a teammate of defensemen Shane Hanna. The Woodbridge, Ontario native and two-year assistant captain had a career-best seven goals and 23 points in 45 games last season as a senior, helping lead the Huskies to a WCHA Conference title.

"Mike brings excellent compete and speed to the lineup," said Graham. "He put up impressive numbers, including consistent plus/minus ratings while being matched up against other teams' top lines over a four-year collegiate career."

Neville posted a plus-22 rating last season and was a plus-52 over four years at Michigan Tech. He has spent this season working as an assistant coach with the Huskies while furthering his studies and recovering from injury. Neville was a member of the WCHA All-Academic Team in 2015-16.

The Steelheads and Rapid City Rush continue their series on Friday night at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, with puck-drop scheduled for 7:05pm MT. The game can be heard on 1350AM KTIK and seen on ECHLTV.

