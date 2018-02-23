Mallards Game Day

February 23, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Quad City Mallards News Release





FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 23, 6:35 CT

INDIANA FARMERS COLISEUM

QUAD CITY

19-29-4, 42 points

7th place, Central Division

Coach: Phil Axtell

INDY

25-24-3, 51 points

5th place, Central Division

Coach: Bernie John

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: Fox Sports Radio 1230

MALLARDS NOTES

Last Night

Darian Dziurzynski piled up two goals and two assists and Etienne Marcoux made 24 saves in relief for the host Fuel, who ripped off six second period goals- including a vital pair on the power play in the final minute of the second- on the way to a wild 8-7 win over the Mallards.

Three

The Mallards and Fuel tonight play the second game of a three-game series. The two clubs will meet here again tomorrow night.

Upswing

The Mallards have gone 8-4-0 in their last 12 games and 10-6-1 in their last 17.

Highs

The Fuel last night equaled a league single period season high by scoring six goals in the second. The Mallards last night set team season highs for goals scored in one game, goals surrendered in one period, power play goals allowed in one game (four), power play goals given up in one period (three in the second), number of times shorthanded (eight) in one game and shots in one period (22 in the third). The Mallards matched team season highs for goals allowed in one game and goals scored in one period (four in the first).

Multiplicity

Five Mallards- Tristan King (2-2-4), Brayden Low (2-1-3), Alex Globke (1-2-3), Jake Bolton (1-1-2) and Willie Raskob (0-2-2)- recorded two or more points last night.

Déjà vu

Last night's defeat was the Mallards' second 8-7 loss in Indianapolis in just under a year. They fell by the same score at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on March 19, 2017. That game marked the last time the Mallards scored seven goals in one contest and conceded six in one period (the first).

Is It Safe?

Last night marked the fourth time this season the Mallards have taken a 3-0 lead only for the opposition to battle back to tie the score at some point during the game. In total, the Mallards have lost- in regulation, overtime or the shootout- three of the six times they have scored the first three goals of a game. Last night was the first time they have lost in regulation after jumping in front 3-0.

Rapid Fire

The Mallards surrendered goals less than half a minute apart twice in the second period last night. Zach Miskovic and Dziurzynski scored the fifth (11:21) and sixth (11:49) Indy goals 28 seconds apart. Alex Wideman and Robin Press provided the seventh (19:12) and eighth (19:38) Fuel goals in a span of 26 seconds. The Mallards and Fuel combined to produce the two quickest goals of the game in the first period. After Indy's Matt Rupert cut what had been a two-goal Mallard lead to 3-2 at 13:35, Globke put the Mallards back up by two at 13:53. Such outbursts make the Mallards' pace in scoring the game's first two goals in just one minute, 41 seconds and first three in three minutes, 21 seconds- Low at 2:05 of the first, King at 3:46 and Low at 5:26- seem leisurely by comparison.

Three in Three

Their three-game set with the Fuel is the Mallards' third stretch of three games in three days in as many weekends and their seventh this season.

Busy

The Mallards play 14 games (including the February 6 resumption of a suspended game against the Tulsa Oilers that started on November 17) in the 28 days of February, making it their busiest month. The Mallards play their final 32 games over 67 days.

Division

The Mallards tonight play the ninth of ten straight games against Central Division opponents.

On the Road

While the Mallards have dropped their last two away games, they have gone 4-4-0 over their last eight on the road after going just 2-14-0 in their first 16 road outings.

Home Cooking

The Mallards have won back-to-back home games and gone 6-2-0 in their last eight on home ice.

Bigger Guns

The Mallards have averaged 3.8 goals over their last 17 games after averaging just 2.3 over their first 35 outings.

Fire Power

The Mallards have scored at least four goals in five of their last six games and in each of their last eight victories.

Muzzled

The Mallards have won the last nine times they have allowed three goals or fewer.

Red Light District

The Mallards are tied for twenty-fourth in the ECHL in goals per game (2.8). The Mallards remain twenty-seventh in the league in goals allowed per contest (4.1).

Shooting Gallery

The Mallards outshot the Fuel 43-37 last night after having been outshot in each of their prior six games and failing to outshoot the opposition in 13 of their previous 14 games and in 23 of 25 outings. The Mallards last night took more shots in the third period- during which they outshot Indy 22-7- than they totaled in the first two periods combined- during which they were outshot by the Fuel 30-21.

Outside the Box

The Mallards' per game penalty minute average rose into double digits- 10.1- after they were assessed 27 minutes in penalties last night. The Mallards remain the second least penalized team in the ECHL.

Long Live the King

King last night became the first Mallard to produce four points in one game since Justin Kovacs scored two goals and notched two assists in last March's 8-7 loss in Indianapolis. King has scored five goals (and added two assists) in his last three games and scored seven times in his last five games while recording at least one point (7-3-10) in each of those five contests. He has also scored ten times- and collected four assists- in his last ten games and totaled 18 points (11 goals and seven assists) in his last 13 games. King has scored twice in three of his last five games. King yesterday evening also set team single game season highs for shots (11) and plus/minus rating (+5).

Big Al

Globke is on a four-game point-scoring streak during which he has piled up eight points (three goals and five assists). Last night he generated three points for the second time in seven days. Globke also provided a goal and two assists last Friday in the Mallards' 6-3 win over the Kalamazoo Wings.

Low Down

Low took over the team lead in points (33) last night. Low's three-point evening enabled him to pass Sam Warning, who totaled 31 points for the Mallards before signing a professional tryout agreement with the American Hockey League's San Jose Barracuda earlier this month. Low opened the scoring last night with his second shorthanded goal of the season. He is now tied with Globke for the team lead in shorthanded goals. Low has scored three times and registered four points in his last two games.

Magnificent Magyar

With a goal last night Gergo Nagy extended his point-scoring streak to six games (3-6-9), matching the longest such streak put together by a Mallard this season. Nagy's five-game assist streak- also tied for the Mallards' longest this season- ended last night.

Helping Hand

By picking up two assists last night Raskob topped 30 points on the season- he now has 31. Raskob ranks third among ECHL rookies and is tied for fourth among defensemen in assists (29).

Between the Pipes

C.J. Motte set a career high by surrendering eight goals last night. Motte's previous career high of six goals against was set on January 27, 2016 while with the Elmira Jackals in a 7-5 loss to the Reading Royals. Motte has started six straight games and has gone 4-2-0 during that stretch.

Special Teams

The Fuel busted loose for five special teams goals last night. Indy went 4-for-7 on the power play. The Mallards last night gave up four power play goals for the first time since doing so in a 5-2 loss to the Wheeling Nailers on January 27, 2017. The Mallards and Fuel (Matt Iacopelli) both scored shorthanded goals last night. The Mallards, who have allowed two shorthanded goals in their last three games, are tied for most shorthanded goals allowed (12) in the ECHL this season. Low's early strike was the Mallards' sixth shorthanded goal of the season and third in four games. The Mallards have failed to score on the power play in each of their last three games on seven opportunities and have come up dry on their last eight power plays in total. The Mallards rank fourteenth in the ECHL on the power play (16.9 percent) and twenty-fifth in penalty killing (78.3 percent).

Head to Head

Tonight's game is the tenth of 11 between the Mallards and Fuel this season. The Mallards have gone 4-5-0 against Indy and have dropped their first three visits to Indiana Farmers Coliseum. All-time, the Mallards have gone 14-15-0 against the Fuel overall and 4-10-0 on the road.

Ins and Outs

Forward Keegan Kolesar was reassigned from the Mallards to Chicago (AHL) by Vegas (NHL) Monday.

