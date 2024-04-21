Studenic's Overtime Goal Caps off Firebirds' Comeback Victory

April 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the San Diego Gulls on Saturday in overtime by the final score of 5-4. The Firebirds, who were down 4-1 heading into the third period, tied the game with six seconds left in regulation before Marian Studenic netted the overtime winner.

San Diego scored the first three goals of the game, with two coming in the first period and the third in the opening minute of the second. Tucker Robertson grabbed the puck off a rebound from Lleyton Roed to put Coachella Valley on the board at 15:11 of the middle frame. The Gulls got their three-goal lead right back less than a minute later on a Pavol Regenda strike.

Jani Nyman scooped up a rebound at 4:38 of the third period to make it a 4-2 game and give Coachella Valley some momentum. The Firebirds were awarded a 5-on-3 powerplay with 4:23 left in the third period. Shane Wright jammed a rebound off goaltender Alex Stalock and into the back of the net to pull Coachella Valley within one with four minutes left in the third.

Coachella Valley pulled netminder Ales Stezka in the closing minutes for an extra attacker and the Firebirds cashed in with Wright's second of the game, tying the score at four with six seconds left in regulation.

The game needed overtime to decide a winner and it took only 1:25 for Marian Studenic to speed into the zone and rip a shot past Stalock, completing the four-goal comeback for Coachella Valley. The goal was Studenic's 15th of the season, and the lone assist belonged to Jimmy Schuldt.

With the victory, the Firebirds record moves to 46-15-6-1 and earned them their 102nd point of the season. win of the season. Coachella Valley outshot 40-27, including 19-3 in the third period. Ales Stezka made 23 saves to secure his 18th win of the year.

The Firebirds' powerplay finished the game 1-for-3 and the penalty kill went 3-for-3.

