Providence Bruins Sign Nick Zabaneh to Amateur Try-Out
April 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, April 21, that the Providence Bruins have signed forward Nick Zabaneh to an amateur try-out agreement.
Zabaneh, 23, played the last four seasons at Boston University, totaling 17 goals and 28 assists for 45 points in 121 career NCAA games. The 5-foot-10, 182-pound forward tallied eight goals and eight assists in 40 games this season for the Terriers.
The Toronto, Ontario, native played two seasons with the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL prior to joining Boston University.
