Rizzo Added on ATO

April 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Forward Massimo Rizzo with the University of Denver

(Lehigh Valley Phantoms) Forward Massimo Rizzo with the University of Denver

Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have added forward Massimo Rizzo on an ATO (Amateur Try Out) contract.

The Philadelphia Flyers had recently signed Rizzo to a two-year, entry-level contract on Wednesday, April 17 to begin with the 2024-25 season, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

Rizzo, 22, registered 10-34-44 in 30 games with the University of Denver during the 2023-24 season. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound native of Burnaby, British Columbia helped the Pioneers capture their record-breaking 10th NCAA National Championship on April 13, his second national title (2021-22). His first National Championship came alongside Denver teammate Bobby Brink who he now joins with the Phantoms.

The lefty-shot forward ranked third in the NCHC in assists and T-5th in scoring. He ranked second on the team in assists and third in points. He set a season-high eight-game point streak (5-12-17) from Oct. 7-Nov. 4 and was named to the NCHC All-Conference Second Team, National Co-Player of the Month for October, NCHC's Player of the Month for October and NCHC's Player of the Week (Oct. 30).

Rizzo totaled 37-89-126 in his three-year career NCAA career including 10 power-play goals and seven GWG in 107 career games with the University of Denver. He was named to the NCHC Academic All-Conference Team twice (2021-22 & 2022-23), a 2022-23 Hobey Baker Award nominee, named All-NCHC First Team (2022-23), NCHC Forward of the Week twice (Jan. 9, 2023; Feb. 13, 2023), Finalist for NCHC Forward of the Year (2022-23), Finalist for NCHC Rookie of the Year (2021-22), NCHC Rookie of the Month (Oct. 2021) and NCHC Rookie of the Week (Oct. 11, 2021).

Rizzo's rights were acquired by Philadelphia on Aug. 9, 2023, along with a fifth-round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for the rights to forward David Kase.

Rizzo was originally selected by the Hurricanes in the seventh round (216th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft. Prior to joining the Pioneers, he totaled 43-79-122 in 132 career games with Penticton and Coquitlam of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) in parts of four seasons (2016-20).

The Phantoms conclude the regular season today at 3:05 p.m. against the Charlotte Checkers in the team's final tune-up ahead of their return to the Calder Cup Playoffs beginning on Wednesday night at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in Game 1 of a Best of 3 series.

Playoff Hockey returns to PPL Center on Friday night with Game 2 of the series.

CALDER CUP PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE

Wednesday, April 24 (7:05) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins - Game 1 - Calder Cup Playoffs

Friday, April 26 (7:05) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins - Game 2 - Calder Cup Playoffs

Sunday, April 28 (5:05) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins - Game 3 - Calder Cup Playoffs

