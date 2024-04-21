Rizzo Added on ATO
April 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have added forward Massimo Rizzo on an ATO (Amateur Try Out) contract.
The Philadelphia Flyers had recently signed Rizzo to a two-year, entry-level contract on Wednesday, April 17 to begin with the 2024-25 season, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.
Rizzo, 22, registered 10-34-44 in 30 games with the University of Denver during the 2023-24 season. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound native of Burnaby, British Columbia helped the Pioneers capture their record-breaking 10th NCAA National Championship on April 13, his second national title (2021-22). His first National Championship came alongside Denver teammate Bobby Brink who he now joins with the Phantoms.
The lefty-shot forward ranked third in the NCHC in assists and T-5th in scoring. He ranked second on the team in assists and third in points. He set a season-high eight-game point streak (5-12-17) from Oct. 7-Nov. 4 and was named to the NCHC All-Conference Second Team, National Co-Player of the Month for October, NCHC's Player of the Month for October and NCHC's Player of the Week (Oct. 30).
Rizzo totaled 37-89-126 in his three-year career NCAA career including 10 power-play goals and seven GWG in 107 career games with the University of Denver. He was named to the NCHC Academic All-Conference Team twice (2021-22 & 2022-23), a 2022-23 Hobey Baker Award nominee, named All-NCHC First Team (2022-23), NCHC Forward of the Week twice (Jan. 9, 2023; Feb. 13, 2023), Finalist for NCHC Forward of the Year (2022-23), Finalist for NCHC Rookie of the Year (2021-22), NCHC Rookie of the Month (Oct. 2021) and NCHC Rookie of the Week (Oct. 11, 2021).
Rizzo's rights were acquired by Philadelphia on Aug. 9, 2023, along with a fifth-round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for the rights to forward David Kase.
Rizzo was originally selected by the Hurricanes in the seventh round (216th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft. Prior to joining the Pioneers, he totaled 43-79-122 in 132 career games with Penticton and Coquitlam of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) in parts of four seasons (2016-20).
The Phantoms conclude the regular season today at 3:05 p.m. against the Charlotte Checkers in the team's final tune-up ahead of their return to the Calder Cup Playoffs beginning on Wednesday night at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in Game 1 of a Best of 3 series.
Playoff Hockey returns to PPL Center on Friday night with Game 2 of the series.
CALDER CUP PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE
Wednesday, April 24 (7:05) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins - Game 1 - Calder Cup Playoffs
Friday, April 26 (7:05) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins - Game 2 - Calder Cup Playoffs
Sunday, April 28 (5:05) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins - Game 3 - Calder Cup Playoffs
Images from this story
|
Forward Massimo Rizzo with the University of Denver
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 21, 2024
- Adam Gaudette Wins Willie Marshall Award as AHL's Leading Goal Scorer - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Stars' Bourque, Thunderbirds' Gaudette Win AHL Scoring Races - AHL
- Reign Drop Season Finale, Prep for Playoffs - Ontario Reign
- Dates Set for IceHogs' Playoff Matchup with Griffins - Rockford IceHogs
- Eagles to Face Abbotsford in Opening Round of Calder Cup Playoffs - Colorado Eagles
- Canucks to Face Colorado in First Round of Calder Cup Playoffs - Abbotsford Canucks
- Colorado Caps off Regular Season with 6-3 Win over Reign - Colorado Eagles
- Opening Schedules Announced for 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs - AHL
- Condors and Reign to Meet in First Round of Calder Cup Playoffs - Bakersfield Condors
- Syracuse Crunch to Face Rochester Americans in North Division Semifinals - Syracuse Crunch
- Amerks to Face Crunch in North Division Semifinals of 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs - Rochester Americans
- Roadrunners Finish in Second Place; Will Host Calgary in First Round of Playoffs - Tucson Roadrunners
- Griffins Clinch Second Place in Central Division - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Monsters Clinch North Division Championship with 3-1 Win over Marlies - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolves Fall to IceHogs 3-2 in OT in Season Finale - Chicago Wolves
- Crevier Scores OT Winner in Regular Season Finale - Rockford IceHogs
- Put a Bow on It - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Rizzo Added on ATO - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Zabaneh's First Professional Goal Puts P-Bruins Past Wolf Pack - Providence Bruins
- Wolf Pack Drop Regular Season Finale 4-2 to Bruins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Abbotsford Canucks Announce Winners of 2023.24 Team Awards - Abbotsford Canucks
- Checkers Fall to Phantoms in Regular Season Finale - Charlotte Checkers
- Abbotsford Canucks Announce Winners of 2023-24 Team Awards - Abbotsford Canucks
- Comets End Season against Americans in 3-2 Loss - Utica Comets
- Providence Bruins Announce 2023-24 Season Awards - Providence Bruins
- Wolf Pack Ink D Harrison Rees to PTO - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Providence Bruins Sign Nick Zabaneh to Amateur Try-Out - Providence Bruins
- Wranglers Drop Regular Season Finale to Canucks - Calgary Wranglers
- Wolf Pack Conclude Regular Season against Bruins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Hogs Need Win vs. Wolves for Chance at Home Ice in Upcoming Playoff Series - Rockford IceHogs
- Reign Earn 7-3 Win Over Eagles - Ontario Reign
- Condors Top Knights, 5-3 - Bakersfield Condors
- Robins Nets Overtime Winner in Season Finale - San Jose Barracuda
- The Canucks Close out Their Regular Season with a 3-2 Victory over the Wranglers. - Abbotsford Canucks
- Silver Knights Drop Final Game of Season, 5-3, to Condors - Henderson Silver Knights
- Studenic's Overtime Goal Caps off Firebirds' Comeback Victory - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Gulls Stopped 5-4 In Overtime - San Diego Gulls
- B-Sens Beat Rocket On The Road And Finish The 2023-24 Season In 4th Place In The North Division - Belleville Senators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley Phantoms Stories
- Put a Bow on It
- Rizzo Added on ATO
- Rally the Valley Phantoms Announce Playoff Schedule
- New Lineup Gets Look in Tune-Up Game
- Clinched!