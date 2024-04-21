Wranglers to Face Roadrunners in First Round of Calder Cup Playoffs

April 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







Round one is officially set.

The Calgary Wranglers will head to Arizona this week facing off against the Tuscon Roadrunners in the first round of the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs. The matchup was determined on the last day the AHL's regular season after Colorado beat Ontario 6-3 Sunday Night.

The Roadrunners will have home ice advantage hosting all games in a best-of-three series at Tucson Arena starting Wednesday, April 24th.

First Round Schedule

Wednesday, April 24 8:00 p.m. MT

Friday, April 26 8:00 p.m. MT

**Sunday, April 28 8:00 p.m. MT

**if necessary

All games can be listened to live on Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

