Wranglers to Face Roadrunners in First Round of Calder Cup Playoffs
April 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Calgary Wranglers News Release
Round one is officially set.
The Calgary Wranglers will head to Arizona this week facing off against the Tuscon Roadrunners in the first round of the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs. The matchup was determined on the last day the AHL's regular season after Colorado beat Ontario 6-3 Sunday Night.
The Roadrunners will have home ice advantage hosting all games in a best-of-three series at Tucson Arena starting Wednesday, April 24th.
First Round Schedule
Wednesday, April 24 8:00 p.m. MT
Friday, April 26 8:00 p.m. MT
**Sunday, April 28 8:00 p.m. MT
**if necessary
All games can be listened to live on Sportsnet 960 The Fan.
