Abbotsford Canucks Announce Winners of 2023-24 Team Awards
April 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Abbotsford Canucks News Release
Abbotsford, B.C. - Last night, the Abbotsford Canucks announced the winners of the 2023.24 Team Awards during Fan Appreciation Weekend. Four of the five awards given to players, including Most Valuable Player, Fan Favourite, Unsung Hero and Rookie of the Year, were voted on by fans from April 5 to 13.
Arshdeep Bains: Most Valuable Player
In his second season, Arshdeep Bains has been voted MVP of the Abbotsford Canucks. During the season, Bains has recorded career-highs across the board, besting his previous record for points, goals and assists. Tallying 52 points (15-37-52) 28 penalty minutes and a team high +18 in 57 games, Bains has continued his strong play this season in Abbotsford. Bains also made his NHL debut on February 20/24 at Colorado, becoming the fourth Punjabi player in NHL history to play in the NHL.
Arshdeep Bains: Fan Favourite
In addition to winning MVP, Bains has also won the Fan Favourite Award for the 2023.24 season. Throughout the year, Bains has entertained fans with his creative moves and excellent finishes. He was named an All-Star this season and won the AHL All-Star MVP after recording the most points during the All-Star tournament (5 points, 2-3-5, 4 GP).
Marc Gatcomb: Unsung Hero
In his second full season with the Abbotsford Canucks, Marc Gatcomb has been voted as the team's Unsung Hero. Playing in 59 games this season, Gatcomb more than doubled his previous career-highs in points, goals and assists. He has recorded 20 points (9-11-20) and 32 penalty minutes this season. His timely plays and calm presence on the ice have provided the Canucks with consistent momentum throughout the season.
Max Sasson: Rookie of the Year
Recording 41 points (18-23-41), 30 penalty minutes and a +17 plus/minus rating this season, Max Sasson has been voted as the Rookie of the Year of the Abbotsford Canucks. Sasson has made his presence felt this season, currently leading the Abbotsford Canucks with six game-winning goals. Throughout his rookie season, Sasson has taken strides on and off the ice, and has continued to improve his all-around game.
Chase Wouters: Man of the Year
For the second consecutive season, Chase Wouters has been named the Abbotsford Canucks Man of the Year. Wouters, in his second year as Captain, has continued to build upon his previous charity work in the Fraser Valley. He has volunteered with the Chilliwack Bowls of Hope Society, who provide lunches for children in local schools, visited local patients at Abbotsford Regional Hospital and Cancer Centre, in addition to participating in the Abbotsford Canucks KidsPlay Skate, helping teach over 100 youth to skate alongside his teammates.
