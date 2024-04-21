Canucks to Face Colorado in First Round of Calder Cup Playoffs

April 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford Canucks News Release







The Abbotsford Canucks will begin the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs on the road, as they will take on the Colorado Eagles in a best-of-three series for the First Round. All three games will be held at Blue FCU Arena in Loveland, Colorado.

The Canucks recently clinched their third postseason berth in as many seasons, finishing fifth in the AHL's Pacific Division with a record of 40-25-5-2. The Eagles, AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, finished fourth in the Pacific Division standings with the exact same record as Abbotsford, but held the tiebreaker of 33 regulation victories against the Canucks' 29 regulation victories.

CALDER CUP PLAYOFFS PACIFIC DIVISION FIRST ROUND:

GAME 1 - Wednesday, April 24 at 6:05 p.m. MDT - Abbotsford at Colorado

GAME 2 - Friday, April 26 at 6:05 p.m. MDT - Abbotsford at ColoradoË

*GAME 3 - Sunday, April 28 at 2:05 p.m. MDT - Abbotsford at Colorado

*If necessary ËAbbotsford designated as home team

All three games will be available to watch on AHLTV.

