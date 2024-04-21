Mavrik Bourque Claims AHL's John B. Sollenberger Trophy as Scoring Champion

April 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - Texas Stars forward Mavrik Bourque has claimed the John B. Sollenberger Trophy, awarded to the player who finishes the regular season with the most points in the AHL, the league confirmed Sunday.

Bourque, 22, becomes just the second Texas player in team history to win the points race after posting 77 points (26-51=77) in 71 games this season. The Plessisville, Quebec native also led the league and set of Stars franchise record with 256 shots on goal, finished second with 51 assists, and shared third with 20 power play assists. Bourque is also the youngest AHL scoring champion since Rockford's Brandon Pirri in 2012-13.

He joins current assistant coach Travis Morin, who claimed the Sollenberger Trophy in 2013-14 after compiling 88 points (32-56=88) in 66 games for the Stars. Joining Morin as the only other Stars player to record over 70 points in a season, Bourque also is just the second player to reach 50 or more assists, something Morin did three times during his playing career.

Bourque recorded four points in a game twice in 2023-24, including four assists in a 6-5 overtime win Nov. 29 at San Diego and four goals in a 4-3 overtime win Dec. 19 against Grand Rapids. The second-year pro participated in the AHL All-Star Classic this season and was voted a First Team AHL All-Star this week.

The league also announced that Springfield's Adam Gaudette captured the Willie Marshall Award on Sunday. Gaudette led the AHL with 44 goals in 67 games for the Thunderbirds.

Texas hosts Manitoba in a best-of-three series in the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs, starting with Game One on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Games Two and Three (if necessary) will be Thursday and Friday in Cedar Park. Tickets are available at www.texasstars.com/tickets

