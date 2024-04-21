Mavrik Bourque Claims AHL's John B. Sollenberger Trophy as Scoring Champion
April 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Texas Stars News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - Texas Stars forward Mavrik Bourque has claimed the John B. Sollenberger Trophy, awarded to the player who finishes the regular season with the most points in the AHL, the league confirmed Sunday.
Bourque, 22, becomes just the second Texas player in team history to win the points race after posting 77 points (26-51=77) in 71 games this season. The Plessisville, Quebec native also led the league and set of Stars franchise record with 256 shots on goal, finished second with 51 assists, and shared third with 20 power play assists. Bourque is also the youngest AHL scoring champion since Rockford's Brandon Pirri in 2012-13.
He joins current assistant coach Travis Morin, who claimed the Sollenberger Trophy in 2013-14 after compiling 88 points (32-56=88) in 66 games for the Stars. Joining Morin as the only other Stars player to record over 70 points in a season, Bourque also is just the second player to reach 50 or more assists, something Morin did three times during his playing career.
Bourque recorded four points in a game twice in 2023-24, including four assists in a 6-5 overtime win Nov. 29 at San Diego and four goals in a 4-3 overtime win Dec. 19 against Grand Rapids. The second-year pro participated in the AHL All-Star Classic this season and was voted a First Team AHL All-Star this week.
The league also announced that Springfield's Adam Gaudette captured the Willie Marshall Award on Sunday. Gaudette led the AHL with 44 goals in 67 games for the Thunderbirds.
Texas hosts Manitoba in a best-of-three series in the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs, starting with Game One on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Games Two and Three (if necessary) will be Thursday and Friday in Cedar Park. Tickets are available at www.texasstars.com/tickets
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 21, 2024
- Gulls Top Firebirds, 4-3, In Shootout - San Diego Gulls
- Amerks Lock up Second Place with Comeback Win in Utica - Rochester Americans
- Griffins Clinch Second Place In Central Division With Overtime Win Over Milwaukee - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Ads Earn Point in OT Loss - Milwaukee Admirals
- Reign Announce First Round Calder Cup Playoffs Schedule - Ontario Reign
- Mavrik Bourque Claims AHL's John B. Sollenberger Trophy as Scoring Champion - Texas Stars
- Adam Gaudette Wins Willie Marshall Award as AHL's Leading Goal Scorer - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Stars' Bourque, Thunderbirds' Gaudette Win AHL Scoring Races - AHL
- Reign Drop Season Finale, Prep for Playoffs - Ontario Reign
- Dates Set for IceHogs' Playoff Matchup with Griffins - Rockford IceHogs
- Eagles to Face Abbotsford in Opening Round of Calder Cup Playoffs - Colorado Eagles
- Canucks to Face Colorado in First Round of Calder Cup Playoffs - Abbotsford Canucks
- Colorado Caps off Regular Season with 6-3 Win over Reign - Colorado Eagles
- Opening Schedules Announced for 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs - AHL
- Condors and Reign to Meet in First Round of Calder Cup Playoffs - Bakersfield Condors
- Syracuse Crunch to Face Rochester Americans in North Division Semifinals - Syracuse Crunch
- Amerks to Face Crunch in North Division Semifinals of 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs - Rochester Americans
- Roadrunners Finish in Second Place; Will Host Calgary in First Round of Playoffs - Tucson Roadrunners
- Griffins Clinch Second Place in Central Division - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Monsters Clinch North Division Championship with 3-1 Win over Marlies - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolves Fall to IceHogs 3-2 in OT in Season Finale - Chicago Wolves
- Crevier Scores OT Winner in Regular Season Finale - Rockford IceHogs
- Put a Bow on It - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Rizzo Added on ATO - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Zabaneh's First Professional Goal Puts P-Bruins Past Wolf Pack - Providence Bruins
- Wolf Pack Drop Regular Season Finale 4-2 to Bruins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Abbotsford Canucks Announce Winners of 2023.24 Team Awards - Abbotsford Canucks
- Checkers Fall to Phantoms in Regular Season Finale - Charlotte Checkers
- Abbotsford Canucks Announce Winners of 2023-24 Team Awards - Abbotsford Canucks
- Comets End Season against Americans in 3-2 Loss - Utica Comets
- Providence Bruins Announce 2023-24 Season Awards - Providence Bruins
- Wolf Pack Ink D Harrison Rees to PTO - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Providence Bruins Sign Nick Zabaneh to Amateur Try-Out - Providence Bruins
- Wranglers Drop Regular Season Finale to Canucks - Calgary Wranglers
- Wolf Pack Conclude Regular Season against Bruins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Hogs Need Win vs. Wolves for Chance at Home Ice in Upcoming Playoff Series - Rockford IceHogs
- Reign Earn 7-3 Win Over Eagles - Ontario Reign
- Condors Top Knights, 5-3 - Bakersfield Condors
- Robins Nets Overtime Winner in Season Finale - San Jose Barracuda
- The Canucks Close out Their Regular Season with a 3-2 Victory over the Wranglers. - Abbotsford Canucks
- Silver Knights Drop Final Game of Season, 5-3, to Condors - Henderson Silver Knights
- Studenic's Overtime Goal Caps off Firebirds' Comeback Victory - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Gulls Stopped 5-4 In Overtime - San Diego Gulls
- B-Sens Beat Rocket On The Road And Finish The 2023-24 Season In 4th Place In The North Division - Belleville Senators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Texas Stars Stories
- Mavrik Bourque Claims AHL's John B. Sollenberger Trophy as Scoring Champion
- Dallas Stars Recall Defenseman Derrick Pouliot and Goaltender Matt Murray
- Stars Fall Victim to Moose Power Play
- Bourque, Stankoven Both Featured on First AHL All-Star Team
- Texas Set to Host Manitoba in First Round Playoff Series at H-E-B Center