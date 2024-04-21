Wolf Pack Drop Regular Season Finale 4-2 to Bruins

April 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







PROVIDENCE, RI - The Hartford Wolf Pack concluded their 2023-24 regular season on Sunday afternoon at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence. A third-period tally from the home side proved to be the difference, as the Bruins took a 4-2 decision.

Patrick Brown drove down the right-wing side before threading a pass to the front of the net for Nick Zabaneh. Zabaneh, playing in his first professional hockey game after signing a professional tryout agreement earlier in the day, beat Dylan Garand at 11:11 of the third period. His first career goal proved to be the game-winner.

For the second straight day, the Wolf Pack would surrender the game's first goal. This time, Trevor Kuntar rushed to the net, getting inside on a defenseman. Kuntar went to the backhand and stuffed home his tenth goal of the season at 13:29.

For the second straight game, the Wolf Pack had a quick response. Victor Mancini threaded a pass to Anton Blidh on the left-wing side, who worked his way into the left-wing circle. Blidh then fed Jake Leschyshyn in front, who buried his eighth goal of the season at 16:14.

1:28 later, Blake Hillman gave the Wolf Pack their first lead of the hockey game. Off a faceoff win, Mac Hollowell fed Hillman at the point. With Riley Nash and Alex Belzile providing screens in front, Hillman fired a shot into traffic that eluded Brandon Bussi to make it a 2-1 game at 17:42.

Nash, who won the faceoff, was awarded the secondary assist.

Georgii Merkulov's team-leading 29 th goal of the season got the Bruins even 5:41 into the middle stanza. Mason Lohrei's blast from the high slot was denied by Garand, but the rebound came right to Merkulov at the top of the crease. The All-Star forward smashed home the rebound, sending the sides to the final frame with a 2-2 score.

Zabaneh's tally at 11:11 broke the tie for good, restoring the lead for the Bruins. Merkulov then completed the first 30-goal season of his career at 18:38, hitting an empty net to seal the deal.

The Wolf Pack opens the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs this Thursday night! Game 1 of the club's best-of-three First Round series will take place at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina as the Wolf Pack battle the Charlotte Checkers.

The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

For playoff information, please visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com/tickets/playoff-information .

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.