Wolf Pack Drop Regular Season Finale 4-2 to Bruins
April 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
PROVIDENCE, RI - The Hartford Wolf Pack concluded their 2023-24 regular season on Sunday afternoon at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence. A third-period tally from the home side proved to be the difference, as the Bruins took a 4-2 decision.
Patrick Brown drove down the right-wing side before threading a pass to the front of the net for Nick Zabaneh. Zabaneh, playing in his first professional hockey game after signing a professional tryout agreement earlier in the day, beat Dylan Garand at 11:11 of the third period. His first career goal proved to be the game-winner.
For the second straight day, the Wolf Pack would surrender the game's first goal. This time, Trevor Kuntar rushed to the net, getting inside on a defenseman. Kuntar went to the backhand and stuffed home his tenth goal of the season at 13:29.
For the second straight game, the Wolf Pack had a quick response. Victor Mancini threaded a pass to Anton Blidh on the left-wing side, who worked his way into the left-wing circle. Blidh then fed Jake Leschyshyn in front, who buried his eighth goal of the season at 16:14.
1:28 later, Blake Hillman gave the Wolf Pack their first lead of the hockey game. Off a faceoff win, Mac Hollowell fed Hillman at the point. With Riley Nash and Alex Belzile providing screens in front, Hillman fired a shot into traffic that eluded Brandon Bussi to make it a 2-1 game at 17:42.
Nash, who won the faceoff, was awarded the secondary assist.
Georgii Merkulov's team-leading 29 th goal of the season got the Bruins even 5:41 into the middle stanza. Mason Lohrei's blast from the high slot was denied by Garand, but the rebound came right to Merkulov at the top of the crease. The All-Star forward smashed home the rebound, sending the sides to the final frame with a 2-2 score.
Zabaneh's tally at 11:11 broke the tie for good, restoring the lead for the Bruins. Merkulov then completed the first 30-goal season of his career at 18:38, hitting an empty net to seal the deal.
The Wolf Pack opens the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs this Thursday night! Game 1 of the club's best-of-three First Round series will take place at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina as the Wolf Pack battle the Charlotte Checkers.
The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.
For playoff information, please visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com/tickets/playoff-information .
