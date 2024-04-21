Checkers Fall to Phantoms in Regular Season Finale
April 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Checkers closed out the regular season with a tough 4-1 loss to Lehigh Valley.
With the Atlantic Division playoff seeding all set heading into Sunday's tilt, the Checkers utilized a new-look lineup that featured some big names getting a rest and rookie Cooper Black making his pro debut between the pipes.
SCORE SHEET
After the Phantoms converted on a man advantage to open the scoring in the first, the home side poured it on with three consecutive tallies in the middle frame - including another power-play strike on a two-man advantage.
The Checkers got one back late in regulation courtesy of a nice tuck by Wilmer Skoog, but it wasn't quite enough as they dropped the 4-1 final.
NOTES
The Checkers finished the regular season with a 39-26-7-0 record ... The Checkers went 3-2-3-0 against the Phantoms this season ... Black, who signed an entry-level deal with Florida for next season, made his pro debut but exited the game early in the third period ... Skoog extended his point streak to three games ... Rasmus Asplund, Kai Schwindt, Riley Bezeau, Gerry Mayhew, Alexander True, Matt Kiersted, Casey Fitzgerald, Lucas Carlsson, Mack Guzda and Spencer Knight were the scratches for Charlotte
