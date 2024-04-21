Wolf Pack Ink D Harrison Rees to PTO

April 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has signed defenseman Harrison Rees to a professional tryout agreement (PTO).

Rees, 24, appeared in 36 games with the University of Connecticut this season, scoring seven points (3 g, 4 a). After completing his collegiate career, Rees inked a deal with the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets.

With the Komets, the native of Mississauga, ON, has appeared in eight games and recorded four points (2 g, 2 a). He scored his first professional goal in his debut with the Komets on March 20 th in a game against the Kalamazoo Wings.

The 6'2", 174-pound defenseman appeared in 162 games over five seasons with the UConn Huskies, scoring 58 points (9 g, 49 a).

The Wolf Pack conclude the 2023-24 regular season this afternoon when they visit the Providence Bruins. The puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m., with coverage available on AHLTV and Mixlr starting at 2:50 p.m.

