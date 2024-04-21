Wolf Pack Ink D Harrison Rees to PTO
April 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has signed defenseman Harrison Rees to a professional tryout agreement (PTO).
Rees, 24, appeared in 36 games with the University of Connecticut this season, scoring seven points (3 g, 4 a). After completing his collegiate career, Rees inked a deal with the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets.
With the Komets, the native of Mississauga, ON, has appeared in eight games and recorded four points (2 g, 2 a). He scored his first professional goal in his debut with the Komets on March 20 th in a game against the Kalamazoo Wings.
The 6'2", 174-pound defenseman appeared in 162 games over five seasons with the UConn Huskies, scoring 58 points (9 g, 49 a).
The Wolf Pack conclude the 2023-24 regular season this afternoon when they visit the Providence Bruins. The puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m., with coverage available on AHLTV and Mixlr starting at 2:50 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 21, 2024
- Comets End Season against Americans in 3-2 Loss - Utica Comets
- Providence Bruins Announce 2023-24 Season Awards - Providence Bruins
- Wolf Pack Ink D Harrison Rees to PTO - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Providence Bruins Sign Nick Zabaneh to Amateur Try-Out - Providence Bruins
- Wranglers Drop Regular Season Finale to Canucks - Calgary Wranglers
- Wolf Pack Conclude Regular Season against Bruins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Hogs Need Win vs. Wolves for Chance at Home Ice in Upcoming Playoff Series - Rockford IceHogs
- Reign Earn 7-3 Win Over Eagles - Ontario Reign
- Condors Top Knights, 5-3 - Bakersfield Condors
- Robins Nets Overtime Winner in Season Finale - San Jose Barracuda
- The Canucks Close out Their Regular Season with a 3-2 Victory over the Wranglers. - Abbotsford Canucks
- Silver Knights Drop Final Game of Season, 5-3, to Condors - Henderson Silver Knights
- Studenic's Overtime Goal Caps off Firebirds' Comeback Victory - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Gulls Stopped 5-4 In Overtime - San Diego Gulls
- B-Sens Beat Rocket On The Road And Finish The 2023-24 Season In 4th Place In The North Division - Belleville Senators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Wolf Pack Stories
- Wolf Pack Ink D Harrison Rees to PTO
- Wolf Pack Conclude Regular Season against Bruins
- Wolf Pack to Face Charlotte Checkers in First Round of Calder Cup Playoffs
- Wolf Pack Battle Back Four Times, Eventually Knocking off Thunderbirds 6-4
- Rangers Recall Louis Domingue and Adam Edström from Wolf Pack