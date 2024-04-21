Zabaneh's First Professional Goal Puts P-Bruins Past Wolf Pack
April 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - Forward Nick Zabaneh scored the game-winning goal in his first professional game to put the Providence Bruins past the Hartford Wolf Pack 4-2 in the final game of the regular season on Sunday evening at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Georgii Merkulov netted his 29th and 30th goals of the season, while Jayson Megna posted three assists.
How It Happened
Trevor Kuntar chased the puck down the left-wing side, protected it around the defenseman and took it to the cage, where he tucked it on the backhand around the goaltender, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 6:31 remaining in the first period. Vincent Arseneau and John Farinacci were credited with the assists.
Jake Leschyshyn converted on a cross-crease feed to the right post to tie the game at 1-1 with 3:46 to play in the first frame.
Blake Hillman's wrist shot from the point found the back of the net through traffic to give Hartford a 2-1 lead with 2:18 left in the first period.
Mason Lohrei's one-timer from the top of the slot rebounded out to Merkulov at the top of the crease, where he put back the rebound to tie the game at 2-2 with 14:20 to play in the second frame. Megna received a secondary assist.
Patrick Brown cut to the net and fired a shot that rebounded out to Zabaneh at the right post, where he jammed in the rebound to give the P-Bruins a 3-2 lead with 8:11 left in the third period. Megna was credited with an assist as well.
Merkulov scored on the empty net with 1:21 remaining in the third period. Anthony Richard and Megna received the assists.
Stats
Merkulov has the first 30 goal campaign for the P-Bruins in the last eight seasons since Frank Vatrano netted 36 goals in the 2015-16 season.
Zabaneh's tally was the first of his professional career in his first game.
Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 25 of the 27 he faced through the first 40 minutes of play. Kyle Keyser stopped all nine shots he saw in relief. The P-Bruins totaled 34 shots.
The Providence power play went 0-for-2, and the penalty kill was 2-for-2.
Up Next
The Providence Bruins earned a bye in the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs and await the results to see who they will face in the Atlantic Division Semifinals.
