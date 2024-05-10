P-Bruins' Season Comes to Close in Overtime Loss to Wolf Pack

May 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Hartford, CT - The Providence Bruins' season ended with a 2-1 overtime loss to the Hartford Wolf Pack in game four of the Atlantic Division Semifinals on Friday night at the XL Center. Hartford took the best-of-five series three games to one. John Farinacci tied the game with 9:59 remaining in the third period. Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 27 of the 29 shots he faced.

How It Happened Jake Leschyshyn's wrist shot from the left circle snuck in short side for a power play goal, giving the Wolf Pack a 1-0 lead with 5:30 remaining in the first period. Farinacci flipped in a rebound from above the crease to tie the game at 1-1 with 9:59 to play in the third period. Oskar Steen and Jimmy Lambert were credited with the assists. Leschyshyn scored 9:41 into overtime to win the game and the series.

