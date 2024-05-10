P-Bruins' Season Comes to Close in Overtime Loss to Wolf Pack
May 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Hartford, CT - The Providence Bruins' season ended with a 2-1 overtime loss to the Hartford Wolf Pack in game four of the Atlantic Division Semifinals on Friday night at the XL Center. Hartford took the best-of-five series three games to one. John Farinacci tied the game with 9:59 remaining in the third period. Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 27 of the 29 shots he faced.
How It Happened Jake Leschyshyn's wrist shot from the left circle snuck in short side for a power play goal, giving the Wolf Pack a 1-0 lead with 5:30 remaining in the first period. Farinacci flipped in a rebound from above the crease to tie the game at 1-1 with 9:59 to play in the third period. Oskar Steen and Jimmy Lambert were credited with the assists. Leschyshyn scored 9:41 into overtime to win the game and the series.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from May 10, 2024
- Stars and Admirals Need Deciding Game Five on Sunday - Texas Stars
- Jake Leschyshyn Strikes Twice as Wolf Pack Eliminate Bruins 2-1 in Overtime - Hartford Wolf Pack
- P-Bruins' Season Comes to Close in Overtime Loss to Wolf Pack - Providence Bruins
- Crunch Defeat Amerks, 5-2, to Advance to North Division Finals - Syracuse Crunch
- Syracuse Crunch to Face Cleveland Monsters in North Division Finals - Syracuse Crunch
- Monsters Advance to North Division Finals with 3-1 Win Over Senators - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolf Pack Look to Close out Series against Bruins at XL Center - Hartford Wolf Pack
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Providence Bruins Stories
- P-Bruins' Season Comes to Close in Overtime Loss to Wolf Pack
- P-Bruins Bested by Wolf Pack in Overtime in Game Three
- Arseneau, Bussi Help P-Bruins Blank Wolf Pack in Game Two to Even Series
- P-Bruins Fall to Wolf Pack in Game One
- AHL Announces Schedule for Bruins' Atlantic Division Semifinals Series vs. Wolf Pack