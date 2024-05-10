Syracuse Crunch to Face Cleveland Monsters in North Division Finals

May 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have advanced to the North Division Finals and will face the Cleveland Monsters in a best-of-five series. Tickets for the North Division Finals series will go on sale Saturday, May 11 at 10 a.m.

The series will begin in Cleveland with Game 1 on Thursday, May 16 and Game 2 on Saturday, May 18. The Crunch will return home to host the Monsters for Game 3 on Wednesday, May 22 and Game 4 on Friday, May 24, if necessary. Cleveland will host Game 5 on Sunday, May 26, if necessary.

Tickets will be available on Ticketmaster and Account Manager . Tickets can also be purchased in person at Guest Services located behind Section 222 on the second floor of the Upstate Medical University Arena or over the phone at 315-473-4444.

Single game ticket prices for the North Division Finals are $30, $32 and $34, increasing to $33, $35 and $37 on day of game. Tickets for children 12 and under are priced at $30 and go to $33 on day of game. Discounted tickets are available for groups of 10 or more. The Crunch also offer a military discount of $29, limited to one ticket per game per military ID. Prices are subject to additional fees.

Flex Packages for the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs are also on sale now for $290. With a Flex Package, fans will receive 10 ticket vouchers valid for any 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs home game. The vouchers may be redeemed for available seating in any quantity through Account Manager , at Guest Services located behind Section 222 on the second floor of the Upstate Medical University Arena or over the phone at 315-473-4444. The $290 price is only available through the conclusion of the North Division Finals.

The North Division Finals series will have the following schedule:

Game 1 - Thursday, May 16, 7 p.m. - Cleveland, OH Game 2 - Saturday, May 18, 1 p.m. - Cleveland, OH Game 3 - Wednesday, May 22, 7 p.m. - Syracuse, N.Y. Game 4 - Friday, May 24, 7 p.m. - Syracuse, N.Y. (if necessary) Game 5 - Sunday, May 26, 3 p.m. - Cleveland, OH (if necessary)

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster . For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch ), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch ) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch ).

