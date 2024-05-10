Jake Leschyshyn Strikes Twice as Wolf Pack Eliminate Bruins 2-1 in Overtime

May 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack are headed to the Atlantic Division Finals for the second straight season. A wild bounce saw a puck clip Jake Leschyshyn and beat Brandon Bussi 9:41 into overtime of Game 4 at the XL Center on Friday night. The goal gave the Wolf Pack a 2-1 victory in Game 4 and a 3-1 victory in the series.

Adam Sýkora won a puck battle behind the net, sweeping it up the boards for Brandon Scanlin. Scanlin sent the puck across the ice to Victor Mancini, who blasted a shot from the right-wing circle off the crossbar. The rebound clanked off of Leschyshyn and into the net at 9:41 to give the Wolf Pack the series victory.

Leschyshyn opened the scoring 14:30 into the hockey game, ripping home his second goal of the Calder Cup Playoffs from the left-wing circle on the game's first powerplay. Nic Petan hustled back into the defensive zone to break up an opportunity for Anthony Richard. Alex Belzile collected the puck and found Brennan Othmann, who sped into the offensive zone. Othmann gained the left-wing circle before dropping a pass to Leschyshyn. The veteran forward then labeled a shot over the shoulder of Bussi to make it 1-0 Wolf Pack.

Both goaltenders turned in strong efforts in the second period, keeping the spread 1-0. Bussi made eight saves for the Bruins, while Dylan Garand turned aside eight shots in the Wolf Pack net.

The Bruins finally evened the affair 10:01 into the third period, as John Farinacci buried his first career Calder Cup Playoff goal off a netmouth scramble. Jimmy Lambert sent the puck toward Garand, creating a frantic pile in front of the net. Oskar Steen tipped the puck to the left of the Wolf Pack netminder, who was down and out with a plethora of bodies around him. Farinacci found the loose change and buried the equalizer.

The Wolf Pack got a late powerplay opportunity in regulation time, as the Bruins were called for 'too many men' at 17:02. Bussi and the Bruin penalty kill stood tall, limiting the Wolf Pack and pushing the game to overtime.

In the extra session, Leschyshyn would play the hero as Mancini's shot rocketed off the crossbar and off the skates of the forward.

The goal pushed the Wolf Pack to 3-0 in overtime during the Calder Cup Playoffs. The goal is also Leschyshyn's first career game-winning goal in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

The Wolf Pack now awaits the winner of the Hershey Bears Vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms series. The Atlantic Division Finals will be a best-of-five series, with the schedule to be released once the matchup is confirmed.

Single-game tickets for the Atlantic Division Finals will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, May 13 th .

For playoff information, please visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com/tickets/playoff-information.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.