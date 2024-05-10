Reign to Battle Coachella Valley in Pacific Division Finals

ONTARIO, Calif. - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, have advanced to the Pacific Division Finals in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs where they will face the Coachella Valley Firebirds in a best-of-5 series beginning on Wednesday, May 15.

The first two games in the series will be played in Palm Desert at Acrisure Arena before the series shifts to Ontario for Game 3 on May 19. If necessary, Game 4 would also take place at Toyota Arena on May 24, while the series would return to Coachella Valley for Game 5 on May 26.

The full schedule for the series is below, which will represent the first-ever postseason matchup between the two clubs. Ontario has advanced to the Pacific Division Finals for the first time since 2016, while the Firebirds will play in the round for the second consecutive year after advancing to the Calder Cup Finals in their first season of play during 2023.

The Reign have compiled a perfect 5-0 record from their first two postseason rounds, defeating the Bakersfield Condors with two consecutive wins before sweeping the Abbotsford Canucks in the Division Semifinals with three straight victories. Coachella Valley moved past the Calgary Wranglers in four games on Friday night to set up a series between the division's No. 1 and 3 seeds.

Game 1 - Ontario at Coachella Valley - Wednesday, May 15 at 7:00 p.m. PST

Game 2 - Ontario at Coachella Valley - Friday, May 17 at 7:00 p.m. PST

Game 3 - Coachella Valley at Ontario - Sunday, May 19 at 7:00 p.m. PST

Game 4* - Coachella Valley at Ontario - Friday, May 24 at 7:00 p.m. PST

Game 5* - Ontario at Coachella Valley - Sunday, May 26 at 3:00 p.m. PST

*if necessary

Fans can secure their tickets to the postseason now by purchasing a 10-ticket Flex Plan, which allows the purchaser to choose the dates they can attend. Single game tickets for Games 3 and 4 at Toyota Arena are also on sale now via AXS. For more information on all playoff ticketing options, visit the Reign's Playoff Central page.

During the 2023-24 regular season, the Reign had a record of 4-3-0-1 against the Firebirds, with the teams meeting four times each in both Ontario and Palm Desert.

