Monsters Advance to North Division Finals with 3-1 Win Over Senators

May 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Belleville Senators 3-1 on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in front of 12,118 fans. With the win, the Monsters move on to the North Division Finals to face the Syracuse Crunch.

Marcus Bjork scored quickly just 1:39 into the first period with helpers from Trey Fix-Wolansky and Billy Sweezey, but Belleville's Stephen Halliday converted on a power play at 14:02 leaving the game tied 1-1 after 20 minutes. Owen Sillinger put the Monsters ahead with a goal at 14:00 of the middle frame assisted by Pyyhtia and Bjork sending Cleveland to the final intermission leading 2-1. Justin Pearson put away an empty-net goal at 19:57 of the third period off a feed from Stefan Matteau bringing the final score to 3-1 and closing out the series with the Senators.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves stopped 32 shots for the win while Belleville's Leevi Merilainen made 27 saves in defeat.

The Monsters and Crunch begin the North Division Finals on Thursday, May 16, at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

FULL NORTH DIVISION FINALS SCHEDULE

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT Final CLE 1 1 1 - 3 BEL 1 0 0 - 1

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 30 0/3 3/4 8 min / 4 inf BEL 33 1/4 0/3 6 min / 3 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Playoff Record CLE Greaves W 32 1 3-1-0 BEL Merilainen L 27 2 0-1-0

