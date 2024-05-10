Stars and Admirals Need Deciding Game Five on Sunday

May 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars' Gavin White battles Milwaukee Admirals' Adam Wilsby

Milwaukee, Wisconsin - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, will need a deciding fifth game Sunday in Milwaukee after suffering a 4-1 loss to the Milwaukee Admirals in Game Four of the best-of-five division semifinal series Friday at Panther Arena.

Two goals from Zach L'Heureux 47 seconds apart at 6:41 and 7:28 of the first period gave Milwaukee a quick 2-0 lead. The first goal was a backdoor tap-in from Juuso Parssinen to L'Heureux during an Admirals power play. The rookie forward then scooped up a loose puck in the skates of a Stars defenseman at the Milwaukee blue line and beat Remi Poirier on a breakaway to make it 2-0.

Texas clawed back to within one in the second period when Matej Blumel ripped a wrist shot past Troy Grosenick from the top of the left circle 4:53 into the frame. The Stars outshot the Admirals 13-9 in the period but still trailed 2-1 heading into the third.

The Admirals added an insurance goal from Phil Tomasino with 7:38 left in regulation to grow their lead to two, and Parssinen completed the scoring with an empty net goal from the full length of the ice.

Grosenick stopped 24 of the 25 shots he faces to pick up his second straight win, while Poirier made 19 saves on 22 shots in the loss.

The winner-take-all Game Five will be at 5:00 p.m. CT at Panther Arena in Milwaukee, with the winning team advancing to face the Grand Rapids Griffins in the Central Division Finals.

