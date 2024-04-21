Dates Set for IceHogs' Playoff Matchup with Griffins

April 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

ROCKFORD, Ill.- The Rockford IceHogs' schedule for their Central Division Semifinal matchup with the Grand Rapids Griffins in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs is set. The IceHogs finish the regular season as the third seed in the division while the Griffins finish as the second seed.

The schedule for Rockford and Grand Rapids' playoff series is listed below:

Game #1 - Saturday, Apr. 27 at RFD (7 p.m. CT)

Game #2 - Wednesday, May 1 at GR (6 p.m. CT)

Game #3 - Friday, May 3 at GR (6 p.m. CT)

Game #4* - Sunday, May 5 at RFD (4 p.m. CT)

Game #5* - Friday, May 10 at GR (6 p.m. CT)

*If necessary...

Fans can save 30% on all seats, excluding premium seating areas, for Game 1 against the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday, April 27 at the BMO Center.

The Flash Sale will be in effect through Monday, April 22 at 11:59 p.m. and will be the lowest price offered for IceHogs single game playoff tickets this postseason.

HOGS WRAP UP SUCCESSFUL REGULAR SEASON

The IceHogs' third place finish is the team's best regular season result since the 2015-16 club finished third. Rockford ends the campaign with 39 wins- the most for the club since the 2017-18 side won 40 and reached the Western Conference Finals. The Hogs have now reached the Calder Cup Playoffs in each of the last three seasons.

ROCKFORD-GRAND RAPIDS MATCHUP

Through 12 meetings in the regular season, Rockford and Grand Rapids each claimed six wins in the season series. The Hogs were 2-3-0-1 against the Griffins at the BMO Center and 4-2-0-0 at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Rockford and Grand Rapids have met only once before in the postseason (2015), and the Griffins claimed a 4-1 series win in the West Division Semifinals.

