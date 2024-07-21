IceHogs Community Fund and Chicago Blackhawks Foundation to Award $135,000 in Grants to Nine Rockford Area Organizations

The Rockford IceHogs Community Fund and Chicago Blackhawks Foundation will award $135,000 in grants to support nine Rockford area organizations and ten unique programs for the 2024-25 grant cycle.

Close to $100,000 of the total amount is to come from the IceHogs' charitable arm, while the remaining dollars will come from the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation in the form of matching dollars on five of the grants.

The first grant for the 2024-25 cycle has been awarded to the Rockford Hockey Club in the amount of $20,000 with $10,000 of the award from the IceHogs Community Fund and a $10,000 match by the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation.

From left: IceHogs Assistant Coach Rob Klinkhammer, IceHogs GM Mark Bernard, Rockford Hockey Club alum Molly Henderson, Jordan Tuminaro, IceHogs Marketing and Community Relations Manager Dave Costello, IceHogs President of Business Operations Ryan Snider

Last year, Rockford Hockey Club was awarded $10,000 from the IceHogs Community Fund to help reduce the cost to play at the 8U level. The grant allowed the club to add 20 new 8U players while reducing costs across the board at all levels. This year's $20,000 grant will once again help reduce costs at the 8U level with a goal of adding 20 new 8U players again this year. The additional $10,000 will fund the formation of a new Rockford Hockey Club girls program for 8U, 10U, and 12U players.

"Building the sport at a grassroots level is so important," said IceHogs President of Business Operations Ryan Snider. "Currently, there are girls playing in the Rockford Hockey Club, but they are either playing on a boys team in Rockford or having to go into Chicago to play on an all-girls team. We're looking to provide them the opportunity to play on a girls team here in locally."

"We are extremely grateful that the IceHogs and the Blackhawks have these initiatives to help us grow our programs," said President of the Rockford Hockey Club Jordan Tuminaro. "Last year, we were able to help 20 new 8U players enter into hockey. This year, we're going to expand that initiative and start a girls-only program. We're very thankful that those funds are coming to us because without that support we wouldn't be able to go through with these initiatives."

"The Chicago Blackhawks Foundation are proud to support the Rockford community and grow the game we love, "said Sara Guderyahn, Executive Director of the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation. "We are thrilled to support the Rockford Hockey Club as they expand their current programming and develop a new girls program that will introduce the game to young people across the city."

In addition to the Rockford Hockey Club grant, the IceHogs Community Fund supported by the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation will award grants to these nine organizations and programs as part of the $135,000 in awards for this cycle:

Chicago Storm Special Hockey

Life Decisions

Rockford Area Arts Council

Rockford Park District - Junior StreetHogs

Rockford Park District - Buddy Hockey

Rockford Raptors Soccer

Rock House Kids

Rosecrance

Think Big!

More details on these additional grants will be revealed throughout the summer.

About the IceHogs Community Fund

The IceHogs Community Fund (ICF), supported by the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation, is invested in making a positive social impact by supporting initiatives that will help make the Rockford region a better place to work, live, and play. Through partnerships with local organizations, the ICF is dedicated to growing the game of hockey by working to broaden exposure and reduce barriers to the sport.

The ICF raises funds throughout the year in a variety of ways, including specialty jersey auctions as well as gameday sales of 50/50 raffle tickets and Chuck-A-Pucks.

About Chicago Blackhawks Foundation

As the Chicago Blackhawks' official charitable arm, the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation works to create a healthier, smarter, more secure world for children and families across Chicagoland. By providing access to programming and resources that make a positive impact, the organization strives to invest in Chicagoland's youth, support local families in need and honor the sacrifices of others in addition to growing the great game of hockey.

