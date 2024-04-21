Hogs Need Win vs. Wolves for Chance at Home Ice in Upcoming Playoff Series

April 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs have arrived at the regular season finale and will wrap up the 2023-24 regular season with the 12th matchup of the season against the Chicago Wolves. The 38 wins so far for Rockford are the team's most since the 2017-18 team that won 40 and reached the Western Conference Finals.

The Hogs are locked in to third place or better, and this season's finish will be Rockford's best end-of-season standing since the 2015-16 club claimed third. With second place Grand Rapids in action today against Milwaukee, Rockford needs the Griffins to lose in order for the Hogs to have a chance to leapfrog them. The Hogs will take second place today with a regulation win and any Griffins loss OR with a Rockford overtime/shootout win combined with a Griffins regulation loss.

Save 30% on all seats, excluding premium seating areas, for the IceHogs' central division semi-final game against the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday, April 27 at the BMO Center.

The IceHogs and Griffins will clash on April 27 at 7 p.m., presented by BMO, in what will either be Game One or Game Two of the best-of-five series, depending on how the teams finish in the final weekend of the regular season ending this Sunday.

The Flash Sale will be in effect through Monday, April 22 at 11:59 p.m. and will be the lowest price offered for IceHogs single-game playoff tickets this postseason.

Rockford: 38-26-5-2, 83 points (3rd, Central Division)

Chicago: 23-35-6-7, 59 points (6th, Central Division)

Last Game: 6-3 Loss to Milwaukee (Apr. 20)

Rockford missed out on an opportunity to claim second place in the Central Division when it fell 6-3 to the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday night at Panther Arena. The Hogs were forced to play from behind after the Ads took a 2-0 in the first and could not recover.

Michal Teply scored twice for Rockford, including once on the power play, in his first multi-goal effort of the season. The two scores put Teply at 11 for the season, passing his total of nine last season.

Rockford pulled the game within one goal on three separate occasions but could not draw any closer. The loss snapped Jaxson Stauber's win streak at 13 games and his unbeaten streak at 14 contests.

Last Game vs. Chicago: 5-2 Win (Apr. 19)

The IceHogs controlled the game and earned a 5-2 victory on Friday against the Wolves at the BMO Center. Five different Hogs found the back of the net, and Rockford outshot Chicago 33-23. Colton Dach led the way for the Hogs offensively with a goal and two assists while Drew Commesso earned his 17th win of the year.

Reichel Returns to Rockford

On Friday, it was announced that Lukas Reichel was assigned from the Chicago Blackhawks to the IceHogs. Reichel scored in Chicago's season finale against the Los Angeles Kings, and he finishes his NHL season with 16 points (5G, 11A) in 65 games. Earlier this season with Rockford, Reichel tabbed seven points (1G, 6A) in nine contests before returning to Chicago. The former first round pick has scored three goals in five postseason appearances for the Hogs.

Rem. Rinse. Repeat.

Rem Pitlick has proven to be one of the most dynamic players in the AHL since he joined Rockford in mid-February. Since his debut with the Hogs on Feb. 16, Pitlick is tied for the AHL lead with 33 points in that span (14G, 19A). Chicago's Rocco Grimaldi is tied with Pitlick in scoring since that date with the same stat line but in 28 games compared to Pitlick's 27. By no coincidence, Pitlick's linemate, Brett Seney, is tied for third in league scoring with 32 points (12G, 20A) since that date. With Pitlick in the lineup, Rockford averages 3.37 goals for per game and 2.33 goals against per game. Before Pitlick the Hogs averaged 2.61 goals for per game and 3.20 goals against.

Killin' Time

Rockford has featured a robust penalty kill over the last several weeks and has allowed a power-play goal in just one of its last 11 games. The Hogs have killed off 35 of 37 (94.6%) shorthanded chances in the nine games since Mar. 29 against Milwaukee. Rockford has not allowed a power-play goal in its last seven games and is 24-for-24 on the kill in that stretch. The Hogs rank fifth on the kill at 84.1% this season.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games in High Definition on 19.2 The365! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2023-24 Head-to-Head Schedule (All Times Central)

Sat., Oct. 21 vs Chicago: L 5-2 - Recap, Highlights

Sun., Nov. 12 at Chicago: L 5-0 - Recap, Highlights

Sun., Dec. 17 at Chicago: OTL 4-3 - Recap, Highlights

Fri., Jan. 19 vs Chicago: L 4-1 - Recap, Highlights

Sat., Feb. 10 vs Chicago: W 2-1 - Recap, Highlights

Fri., Feb. 16 vs Chicago: W 4-0 - Recap, Highlights

Sat., Mar. 9 at Chicago: W 4-1 - Recap, Highlights

Wed., Mar. 20 vs Chicago: OTW 4-3 - Recap, Highlights

Wed., Mar. 27 at Chicago: SOW 5-4 - Recap, Highlights

Sat., Mar. 30 at Chicago: W 6-0 - Recap, Highlights

Fri., Apr. 19 vs Chicago: W 5-2 - Recap, Highlights

Sun., Apr. 21 at Chicago, 3 p.m.

IceHogs vs Wolves, All Time

96-76-12-5

