Silver Knights Drop Final Game of Season, 5-3, to Condors

April 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights fell, 5-3, to the Bakersfield Condors on the road in their final game of the 2023-24 season. Forward Brendan Brisson scored two goals, a new single-game high in his professional career.

The Condors opened the scoring first with a goal from Savoie midway through the first period.

The Silver Knights tied it at 15:38 in the first. Grigori Denisenko passed it from below the goal line to Brisson in front of the net, where he buried a one-timer. Jake Bischoff also collected an assist on the goal.

Henderson then took its first lead of the game with a goal from Mason Geertsen. Bischoff sent the puck deep into Bakersfield's zone, where Adam Cracknell collected it behind the net. He threw it in the slot for Geertsen, who tapped it in.

Bourgault tied the game at two early in the second period, and Wanner put the Condors back in the lead just under seven minutes later to make it a 3-2 game.

Brisson tied things at three 43 seconds after Wanner's goal, his 19th of the season, a single-season high in his professional career. Denisenko found Brisson at the bottom of the faceoff circle, where he fired in another one-timer. Dysin Mayo also earned an assist on the play.

The Condors would jump out in front again on a shorthanded goal from Kambeitz with less than a minute left in the second. Captain Brad Malone, who will retire after this season, then added an insurance goal in the third to secure a 5-3 win for Bakersfield.

The Silver Knights finished the 2023-24 season with a 28-36-8 record and eighth in the Pacific Division. Several members of the Henderson team are expected to join the taxi squad for the Vegas Golden Knights ahead of the postseason.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.