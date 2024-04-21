Gulls Stopped 5-4 In Overtime

April 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







The San Diego Gulls fell 5-4 in overtime to the Coachella Valley Saturday night at Pechanga Arena San Diego. San Diego's overall record now stands at 25-35-10-1. The Gulls final record at home this season was 12-18-5-1.

Andrew Agozzino set a new Gulls single-season record in points with 62, scoring his team-leading 24th goal of the season. His 24-38=62 points surpass Sam Carrick's previous benchmark of 32-29=61 points set in 2018-19.

Pavol Regenda scored his 19th goal of the season, giving him points in back-to-back contests (1-1=2). He has 2-2=4 points in his last five games.

Sasha Pastujov netted his 10th goal of the season. He has 4-4=8 points in his last 11 games.

Jan Mysak scored his first goal as a Gull, his 14th overall this season.

Trevor Carrick collected two assists, giving him 35 helpers on the season. He ranks second among Gulls skaters in assists and leads all Gulls blueliners.

Drew Helleson tallied two assists on the night, giving him six points in five games (2-4=6).

Andrew Lucas picked up his third assist, his second in as many games, establishing his first professional point and assist streak (0-2=2).

Nick Wolff and Nikita Nesterenko also earned assists.

Alex Stalock stopped 35 shots. Stalock also earned his first assist of the season, the eighth of his AHL career.

The San Diego Gulls wrap up the 2023-24 American Hockey League season tomorrow against the Firebirds at Acrisure Arena (3 p.m. PDT; TV: AHLTV; RADIO: Gulls Audio Network).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Center Andrew Agozzino

On what he like about the start of this game and Alex Stalock's play:

He was great all night. I think, unfortunately, we kind of let them dictate play in the third period and kind of got us on our heels and put him under a lot of pressure, penalty kill under a lot of pressure, but Alex has been not just great for us tonight, but all year. He's well respected in our locker room and it sucks that we lost, but he played unbelievable tonight.

On setting the Gulls record for single season points:

It's cool. It's not something I was really even aware of until it kind of happened, and it's pretty cool.

On what changes are need for tomorrow:

Just got to play the same way, I think just obviously, the penalties in the third period were probably something that hurt us. But other than that, I thought our game was pretty good for most of the night.

On getting a full effort in the season finale:

I think it'll be mental. I think these games can be tough to play late in the season like this, but you have to be a professional and show up and do your job. It's one last effort together as a group, and one last effort for yourself, to finish off the season strong.

Head coach Matt McIlvane

On playing one more time in front of America's Finest Fans:

Fans were great. The energy was awesome in the building the whole game and we also gave them a lot to cheer about. Then at the end, we shot ourselves in the foot, putting ourselves down three against five and putting ourselves in those situations where we should be able to close out a game. But our fans today were excellent, just like they are the whole season, and unfortunately, we didn't get the result for them.

On the final game of the season tomorrow:

The difference in the game today is discipline, penalties. Being able to just keep our foot on the gas and stay with the plan. There's a lot of really great in the game today. We weren't able to stay with it, and in less than 24 hours we have another opportunity, so that's what we'll be focused on.

On Alex Stalock:

If there's one thing he can bring to the rink every day, it's fun. That's what allowed him to have such a long and successful career and is why he's so beloved by his teammates. It's fun, the two on one save, the glove save early on. It's just kind of textbook Alex style. He battled as hard as he can, which is his signature. That's what he does for us.

On facing Coachella one more time tomorrow:

Played a lot of great games against these guys in the last week. This one was a tight game, and we played a tight one in Coachella last time. I think we've got the formula to be able to fight, we just have to be able to stay with it and stay disciplined with our game plan.

