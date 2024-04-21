Providence Bruins Announce 2023-24 Season Awards
April 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins announced today, April 21, the recipients of the 2023-24 season awards prior to this afternoon's game against the Hartford Wolf Pack.
Team MVP - Amica Mutual Insurance - Jayson Megna
Leading Scorer - Coca-Cola Northeast - Georgii Merkulov
Best Defenseman - Dunkin' - Alec Regula
Three Stars Award - Horizon Beverage - Fabian Lysell
Plus/Minus Award - AJT Supplies - Alec Regula
Fan Favorite Award - RI Energy - Brandon Bussi
Rookie of the Year - Benjamin Moore - John Farinacci
Hendricks Memorial Fan Appreciation Award - Michael Callahan
Megna, 34, earned the Team MVP award after posting 53 points on 19 goals and 34 assists this season. The Fort Lauderdale, Florida, scored five of the team's 15 shorthanded goals this season.
Farinacci, 23, was presented with the Rookie of the Year award after leading the team's rookies in scoring with 12 goals and 25 assists for 37 points. The Red Bank, New Jersey, native also netted three power play goals in his first professional season.
Regula, 23, earned the Best Defenseman award after leading the league with a +36 rating. The West Bloomfield, Michigan, native tallied four goals and 22 assists in 55 games played this season.
