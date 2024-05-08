P-Bruins Bested by Wolf Pack in Overtime in Game Three

May 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Hartford, CT - The Providence Bruins were bested by the Hartford Wolf Pack 3-2 in overtime in game three of the Atlantic Division Semifinals. Hartford leads the best of five series 2-1. Marc McLaughlin and Jayson Megna tallied goals for the P-Bruins.

How It Happened From the right circle, John Farinacci found McLaughlin cutting down the slot, where he snapped a shot into the upper-left corner of the net, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 14:37 remaining in the first period. Riley Nash jammed at a rebound above the crease and sent the puck between the goaltender's legs, tying the game at 1-1 with 12:56 to play in the first frame. Brennan Othmann collected a rebound at the right post and flipped it into the back of the net to give the Wolf Pack a 2-1 lead with 11:21 left in the first period. Ian Mitchell hammered a one-timer from the point off a Georgii Merkulov feed that Megna redirected inside the right post, tying the game at 2-2 with 1:53 remaining in the first period. Nash tipped in a shot from the point 4:52 into the extra frame to win the game for Hartford.

Stats Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 22 of the 25 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 35 shots. The Providence power play went 0-for-4, and the penalty kill was 1-for-2.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins travel to the Hartford Wolf Pack for game four of the Atlantic Division Semifinals on Friday, May 10 at the XL Center. Puck drop is set for 7:00 P.M.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.