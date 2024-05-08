Wolf Pack Host Bruins in Crucial Game 3 Showdown

May 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack return to the XL Center for the first time since April 19 th tonight for Game 3 of their Atlantic Division Semifinals series against the Providence Bruins. The series is tied 1-1 after the teams split two games in Providence last week.

The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m., and coverage is available on AHLTV and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

The Wolf Pack and Bruins met ten times during the regular season, with each team winning five games. The Wolf Pack posted a record of 5-4-1-0, while the Bruins went 5-3-1-1.

This is the seventh all-time Calder Cup Playoff series between the rivals and the second meeting in as many springs. Each team has claimed three of the first six series, with the Wolf Pack winning the last two in 2015 and 2023.

Hartford took Game 1 by a final score of 4-3 last Wednesday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion, but the Bruins struck back in a big way in Game 2, winning 6-0.

Vincent Arseneau opened the scoring just 2:43 into the hockey game, tipping in a shot from the point by Jared McIsaac. Jayson Megna buried his first goal of the Calder Cup Playoffs at 13:44, converting on a chance from the slot, while Brett Harrison tapped in his first career Calder Cup Playoff goal at 14:08 on a feed from Arseneau.

Ian Mitchell ballooned the lead to 4-0 at 7:38 of the second period, blasting in a goal on a five-on-three advantage. Arseneau then popped home his second goal of the night at 15:49, converting from the left-wing circle after a turnover. Mitchell's powerplay goal from the right-wing boards at 52 seconds of the third period made it 6-0 for the Bruins, the eventual final score.

During the regular season series, the Wolf Pack posted a 3-2-0-0 record at the XL Center against the Bruins. The Bruins were 2-2-1-0 in Hartford.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

Friday night's Game 2 loss was the largest loss of the season for the Wolf Pack. Their largest margin of defeat during the regular season was four goals. It was tied for the largest margin of defeat in a Calder Cup Playoff game in Wolf Pack history with a 7-1 loss at Worcester on April 5 th , 1998, and a 6-0 loss at Worcester on April 22 nd , 2009.

Forward Brett Berard recorded a playoff career-high six shots in Game 2 on Friday night. That's tied with fellow rookie Brennan Othmann for the most shots by a Wolf Pack player in a playoff game this spring.

Defenseman Nikolas Brouillard and forward Riley Nash each recorded five shots in the loss.

Tyler Pitlick leads the Wolf Pack in scoring this series with three points (1 g, 2 a). Both he and Berard recorded two assists in the club's 4-3 victory in Game 1 on May 1 st . Berard leads the Wolf Pack in points with five (1 g, 4 a) this postseason. Nash's two goals, meanwhile, are tops in that category.

Bruins Outlook:

Arseneau (2 g, 1 a) and Harrison (1 g, 2 a) paced the attack for the Bruins in Game 2, recording three points each. They both earned their first career Calder Cup Playoff goals in the victory.

Forward Patrick Brown, recalled by the parent Boston Bruins (NHL) on Sunday, recorded two assists in the victory, as did forward Georgii Merkulov.

Mitchell recorded the first multi-goal outing of his Calder Cup Playoff career, scoring twice on the powerplay in Game 2.

Brandon Bussi earned the second victory of his Calder Cup Playoff career and his first shutout in Game 2, making 34 saves.

Arseneau (2 g, 1 a), Mitchell (2 g, 1 a), Harrison (1 g, 2 a), and Brown (1 g, 2 a) are all tied for the series lead in points for the Bruins with three each.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 6:45 p.m. on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

