Blues Sign F Hugh McGing to 2-Year, 2-Way Contract Extension

May 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has signed forward Hugh McGing to a two-year, two-way contract extension.

McGing, 25, spent the majority of last season with the Blues' AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, logging a team-leading 31 assists and recording 39 points overall in 51 regular-season games. He also made five appearances with the Blues. Overall, McGing has played in 212 career AHL regular-season games, totaling 116 points (42 goals, 74 assists) and 150 penalty minutes. The Chicago, Illinois, native was originally drafted by the Blues in the fifth round, 138th overall, of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

