Roadrunners Finish 2023-24 Regular Season with Most Players Recalled to the NHL

May 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Tucson, AZ- The Tucson Roadrunners finished the 2023-24 regular season with the most recalls to the NHL at 19. Six of them made their NHL debuts with the Arizona Coyotes.

The Full List Of Roadrunners Recalled This Season:

- Zach Sanford

- Jan Jenik

- Ben McCartney

- Michael Kesselring

- Milos Kelemen

- Vladislav Kolyachonok

- Ryan McGregor

- Patrik Koch (Made NHL Debut)

- Justin Kirkland

- Dylan Guenther

- Victor Soderstrom

- Steven Kampfer

- Matthew Villalta (Made NHL Debut)

- Nathan Smith

- John Leonard

- Cam Crotty (Made NHL Debut)

- Josh Doan (Made NHL Debut)

- Max Szuber (Made NHL Debut)

- Aku Raty (Made NHL Debut)

The Roadrunners finished the regular season with a 43-23-4-2 record; which was the second-best in the AHL's Pacific Division and third-best in the Western Conference. The 43 wins marked the most for a single season in franchise history.

The 19 players recalled for Tucson edged the Cleveland Monsters by one player; who finished the season with 18 recalls to their NHL Affiliate Columbus Blue Jackets.

Other teams in the top five in NHL recalls include the Wilkes Barre/Scranton Penguins (17), Belleville Senators (16) and Colorado Eagles (16).

Within the AHL's Pacific Division, the Roadrunners had six more players recalled than the next best; with the Calgary Wranglers, San Jose Barracuda and Henderson Silver Knights each having 13. Other teams recall numbers in the Pacific Division include: 12 players for Coachella Valley, 10 for Abbotsford and Ontario, nine for Bakersfield and seven for San Diego.

These numbers exclude players recalled for trade or contract determination, conditioning loans and ones recalled but not having played a single game for the AHL Affiliate.

