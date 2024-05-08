Game Day: CGY at CV Game 3

May 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Calgary Wranglers are on the road for the remainder of round two starting tonight when they battle Coachella Valley in Game 3 of the Pacific Division Semi-Final at 8 p.m.

The series is knotted at one game apiece after the first two in Calgary. The Wranglers won Game 1 4-1 as they dominated the Firebirds physically. Game 2 was a back-and-forth battle that Coachella won 4-3 in overtime.

The Wranglers led 2-1 and 3-2 on Sunday but were unable to put away a pesky Coachella group. Now, they must win two-of-three on the road to advance to the Pacific Division Final.

Cole Schwindt and Matt Coronato led the way in game two. Schwindt had two goals with Coronato getting the primary assist on both.

Coachella Valley had a bye in the first round of the playoffs. Despite winning just two of their first nine home games, the Firebirds finished 20-10-3-3 as the host.

As for the Wranglers, they went a respectable 18-13-1-1 on the road.

Next Games

Game 4: Fri. May 10, 8 p.m.

Game 5: Sun. May 12, 4 p.m. If Necessary

Playoff Scoring Leaders:

Wranglers:

Adam Klapka - 6 points (1G, 5A)

Matt Coronato - 5 points (1G, 4A)

Cole Schwindt - 4 points (3G, 1A)

Firebirds:

Ryker Evans - 2 points (1G, 1A)

Kole Lind - 2 points (1G, 1A)

Max McCormick - 2 points (1G, 1A)

Regular-Season Leading Scorers:

Wranglers:

Adam Klapka - 46 points (21G, 25A)

Ben Jones - 43 points (21G, 22A)

Matt Coronato 42 points (15G, 27A)

Coachella Valley:

Kole Lind - 65 points (17G, 48A)

Max McCormick - 60 points (32G, 28A)

Cameron Hughes - 57 points (25G, 32A)

WRANGLERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Matt Coronato

Keep your eye on Matt Coronato tonight.

Coronato drove the play most of the time the Wranglers were on the powerplay and almost every time he was on the ice. He set up Schwindt twice and one of them was a perfect cross-crease pass through traffic. Game two was his best in the playoffs so far. He should continue that momentum tonight.

